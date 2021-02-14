Indian telecom services market is experiencing burgeoning growth. The market has experienced exponential growth in the past decade. Telecommunications is one of the prime support services needed for rapid growth and modernization of various sectors of the economy. The favourable policies and regulatory framework implemented by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has created immense potential for service providers.

Market Analysis

The Indian Telecom Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2015–2020, mainly driven by the wireless services. Increasing network coverage and decreasing tariff rates have been the potential growth drivers in the market. The wireless services segment is expected to drive the telecom services market. The BFSI and Government sectors are the major revenue generating verticals but it is expected that the Retail segment will be capturing a larger share of the market by 2020.

The emergence of 4th generation technology will be one of the key trends in the market. In India, few telecom service providers have launched the 4th generation technologies, but penetration of these technologies is low. It will take a few more years to create the mass market for such technologies as most of the service providers are still focusing on 2G and 3G technologies. However, with the new upcoming technologies, the market will face the challenge of upscaling in infrastructure terms.

Regional Segmentation

The market is studied with respect to urban and rural region.

Segmentation by Provider Types

The market is studied by Network Equipment Providers and End-user Equipment Providers.

Segmentation by Service Types

The market is segmented and analyzed by the following service types – Wireline Services, Wireless Services, Broadband Services, Data Center Services, Cloud Services and Other Services.

Segmentation by Technologies

4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi and WiMAX are the technologies analyzed in the report.

Segmentation by Verticals

The market is studied and analyzed by the following key verticals – BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Travel and Transportation, Education, IT/ITES, Real Estate, Digital Media, Entertainment, Oil and Gas and Others.

Key Vendors

Some of the major players include Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Idea Cellular, MTS India, and Vodafone.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as BSNL, MTS, Tata Docomo, and Idea Cellular. Total 6 companies are covered.

The report includes a detailed competitive benchmarking of the leading vendors based on some key metrics such as business units, geographic revenue, recent developments, business focus, business strategy and SWOT analysis.

Benefits

The report will be of significance to the key stakeholders of the market such as technology providers, device providers, and application providers in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities and Indian Telecom market trends

The report gives information related to the latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis and competitive landscape. It includes implementation, opportunities and adoption rate of Telecom in various industries and an end user analysis. This analysis was done according to the end user survey which was successfully conducted across the globe during the period of the study.