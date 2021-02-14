Global Online Video Platform Market was valued US$ 730.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2730.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 17.30% during a forecast period.

Access insightful study with over 100+ pages, list of tables & figures, profiling 10+ companies. Ask for Sample [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/6057

Online video platform is mainly used to manage and achieve seamless delivery of the video content to the desired audience in a cost-effective manner. It is a fee-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) online content solution that enables content owners to ingest, transcode, store, manage, protect, publish, syndicate, track and monetize online video.

Rising scope for live streaming of videos drives the demand for the online video platform market. Growing popularity of the online video over the traditional video consumption, owing to its several benefits, is estimated to boost the market growth. The convenience to watch what the consumers want as per their schedule is an important factor for the growth of online video viewing.

Availability of open-source and free online video platform is hindering growth of the market. Moreover, increasing popularity of user-generated content websites such as YouTube or social networking site for hosting the videos for free is estimated to restrain the growth of the market.

Video content management segment led the online video platform market. It is software that enables an organization to centralize, manage, and deliver video online. Many organizations already have internal systems and networks that they use for storing other files, which they assume will also work for video content.

North America is the largest market share in global online video platform market owing to their established economy, high internet rate, and huge sale of smart devices. The Asia Pacific is the most attractive and fastest growing market for consumer electronics, and online service companies are continuously expanding their business.

The key players operating in the online video platform market include Brightcove, Kaltura, Ooyala, Comcast Technology Solutions, YouTube, Endavo, MediaCore, Pixability, SpotXchange, VideoBloom, MediaMelon Inc., Akamai technologies, Kaltura Inc., Panopto, Brightcove Inc., Frame.io, Inc., Limelight Networks Inc., and Comcast Technology Solutions.

Checkout Inquiry to Buy or Customize Market @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/6057/Single

Scope of the report for Global Online Video Platform Market

Global Online Video Platform Market by Type

Video Analytics

Video Content Delivery Network

Video Content Management

Mobile Video

Live Streaming

Others

Global Online Video Platform Market by Application

Video Sharing

Commercial Video Platform

Media & entertainment

E-learnings

Others

Global Online Video Platform Market by End User

Individual

Content Creator

Brand & Enterprises

Global Online Video Platform Market by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Talk to our Analyst / Ask for a discount on Market and Get More Information Related to This Report@ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/6057

Key Players operating in the Global Online Video Platform Market

Brightcove

Kaltura

Ooyala

Comcast Technology Solutions

YouTube

Endavo

MediaCore

Pixability

SpotXchange

VideoBloom

MediaMelon Inc.

Akamai technologies

Kaltura Inc.

Panopto

Brightcove Inc.

Frame.io, Inc.

Limelight Networks Inc.

Comcast Technology Solutions