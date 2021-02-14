Global Specialised Silica Market was valued US$ 5.8 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 8.4 Bn by 2024, at CAGR of 6.37% during forecast period. Global Specialised silica market isâ€¦..

Specialty silica consists of Silicon dioxide, which is a natural compound made of most abundant materials and having various living organisms: silica and oxygen.

In the past few yearsâ€™ specialty silica market is growing rapidly in the rubber industry and one of the major target market for rubber industry is automotive. Other than tiers, conveyor belts, railway pads, shoe soles are some of the key applications of the rubber in transportation industry.

Growing food industry is driving the specialty silica market since it is used to preventing of caking, reduce dusting, remove the lumps, and for better absorption of liquids.

It also used for the production of medicated and transparent toothpastes as it acts as a whitening, cleaning and polishing agent.

However, the global specialty silica market is being restrained by factors including high product cost coupled with the availability of cheaper substitutes, and the very low growth rate in demand from the paper industry.

Increasing use of the product in the coatings and refectories & abrasives industries is expected to fuel its growth over the next few years.

Increasing applicability of specialty silica in the various industry, the specialty silica market is expected to grow in coming years. Growing number of automotive, construction and industrial sector in the emerging economies is further expected to boost the market.

Asia Pacific is leading the market. Countries in Asia Pacific include Japan, China, South Korea, and India. Moreover, Asia Pacific and North America both are projected to expand the market for the specialty silica players that will increase the revenue generation for the specialty silica market

Scope of Global Specialised Silica Market:

Global Specialised Silica Market, By Type

Fumed Silica

Precipitated Silica

Colloidal Silica

Silica Gel

Fused Silica

Global specialised silica market, by application

Rubber

Food & healthcare

Coatings

Plastics

Abrasives & refractories

Electronics and electrical

Global specialised silica market, by region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players analysed in Global specialised silica market:

AkzoNobel N.V.

Imerys SA

Cabot Corporation

Pearls Alloys Pvt. Ltd.

PPG Industries

EvonikIndustries

Solvay

W.R. Grace

J.M. Huber

Fuji Silysia Chemical

Tosoh Silica Corporation

Madhu Silica

Oriental Silicas

Anten Chemical

Cabot

IQE Group

PQ Corporation

Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals (GMGBC)

Kadvani Chemicals

Qingdao Haiyang Chemical