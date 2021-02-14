Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market was valued US$ 1.7 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 2.68 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.85 % during a forecast period.

The medical lighting technologies provide optimal light, bright and shadow free high-intensity lighting during the surgical & medical examination procedures, for example, neurosurgery, dental surgery, endoscopic surgery, and optical surgery. Medical lighting technologies are used for the picturing of small and low gap objects inside the body cavity during the surgeries.

The demand for the medical lighting technologies market is rise owing to the infrastructural progress of multispecialty hospitals across countries, and growing investment in healthcare organizations through the government of various countries. Moreover, the increasing demand for better healthcare facilities, technological advancements are boosting the market growth.

An alternative technology to medical lighting systems and new development in lighting technology are a lucrative opportunity for global medical lighting technologies market. However, a high cost of led lighting fixtures and lack of awareness regarding the latest lighting technologies & products are limiting the market growth.

The operating rooms constantly require specialized & technologically advanced lighting systems, as operating rooms play a major role in a successful surgical procedure. An examination light in the recovery room confirms that the patientâ€™s condition and controlled if the necessity arises.

LED is the largest and fastest-growing segment in medical lighting market owing to the high rendering index. LEDs are growing in popularity due to the durability nature & ability to provide more light with less heat. Moreover, LED lighting technologies are witnessing the important economic benefits in terms of energy saving, as it can reduce the 70% lighting expenses. LED is also used for the major progress in terms of patient recovery and reducing the chances of errors in the surgical outputs.

Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth during the forecast period due to an increasing number of surgeries in various countries such as China, and Japan. The growing demand for energy-efficient & cost-effective lamps is boosting the growth of medical lighting technologies market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, an increasingly aging population and the rising occurrence of chronic diseases are also supporting the growth of the market in this region. In North America, the medical lighting systems market is growing owing to swelling numbers of surgeries & initiatives taken by various government associations for the execution of energy-efficient lighting in healthcare facilities. Moreover, advanced applications of cost-saving lighting are also increasing the growth of the market in the region.

Scope of Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market:

Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market, by Products:

Surgical lighting systems

Examination lighting systems

Specialty lighting

Accessories

Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market, by Application:

Operating room & surgical suites

Examination rooms

Intensive care units (ICU)

Others applications

Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market, by Technology:

LED

Fluorescent lighting technologies

Incandescent & halogen

Other technology

Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Medical Lighting Technologies Market:

A-dec Inc.

Acem SpA

Brandon Medical Co. Ltd.

Burton Medical Products Corporation

Corporate Summary

Cree Inc.

DRE Medical

Daray Medical

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Eaton Corporation plc

Excelitas Technologies Corp.

GE Healthcare

Getinge AB

Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Kenall Manufacturing Co.

Merivaara Corporation

Nuvo Surgical

Simeon Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Steris plc

Stryker Corporation

Surgiris

Trilux Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Trumpf Medical Systems GmbH + Co. KG

Welch Allyn, Inc.