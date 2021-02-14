Business Rules Management System Market is expected to grow from USD 840 Million in 2018 to USD 1,415 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period.
Increased need to manage Regulatory & Compliance Policy and reduction in dependency on IT Teams for writing rules are driving the global BRMS market.
Report Objectives:
To understand BRMS market structure by identifying and analysing of the segments
To define and segment the BRMS market on component, service, organization size, vertical, region and, project the global market size
To analyse and project the market size based on segmented regions with respect to political, environmental, social and technical analysis
To profile the key players and analyse their competitive benchmarking by product, price and regional presence
To provide key factors affecting the growth of market (Driver, Restrain, Opportunity and Threats/Challenges)
BRMS is a system software, which execute and monitor the complexity and variety of decision logic to help organizations, businesses and entity that is governed by rules to comply with various regulations, including capital requirements in banking or eligibility requirements for government benefits. It enables companies to capture policies and regulations, making it easier to enforce those rules during every transaction through automated processes. The factor of existing vendor is restricting the adoption of BRMS solution because of switching to new vendors, high switching cost, changes to be made in implementation, and training employees to use these new systems.
The report provides detailed insights into the BRMS market by region, component and services. The market by component has been further segmented into solution and services. The services considered for the BRMS market include integration and deployment, support and maintenance, and training and consulting.
The support and maintenance segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the BRMS market size during the forecast period. Organization need for uninterrupted operating of the BMRS software gives rise to the support and maintenance service. Support related to the implementation and use of solutions, facilitate upgrades to the existing systems and assist in solving issues is offered by support and maintenance.
North America is estimated to have the largest market share in 2018, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America is developed and matured region for the BRMS market, as most of the large organization are based in this region. The APAC is one of the fasted growing economy with few of the major developing economies. Making it a favorable market for the growth of BMRS software vendors and service providers. The APAC being cost constrain region can potentially affect the growth.
Scope of the Global BMRS Market report
Business Rules Management System Market, By Component
Software
Service
Business Rules Management System Market, By Services
Integration and Deployment
Support and Maintenance
Training and Consulting
Business Rules Management System Market, By Organization Size
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Business Rules Management System Market, By Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
Government and Defense
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Retail and Consumer Goods
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Transportation and Logistics
Energy and Utilities
Others
Business Rules Management System Market, By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Australia and New Zealand
Japan
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Key Players, Global BMRS Market
IBM
FICO
Pegasystems
Oracle
CA Technologies
Progress Software
Red Hat
SAP SE
Bosch
Inrule Technology
Object Connections
Business Rule Solutions
Software AG
Sparkling Logic
OpenText
Decisions LLC
SAS
TIBCO
Newgen Software
Fujitsu
Experian
ACTICO
Intellileap
Agiloft
Signavio
Decision Management Solutions