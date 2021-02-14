Global Automotive Carpeting Market was valued US$ 4.3Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 6.1Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.47%.
Automotive carpeting is also known as vehicle mats, are manufactured and designed for the protection of automobile floor from wear & tear, dirt & dust, and corrosion. The automotive carpet and floor materials are gaining popularity in the market mainly owing to the aesthetic look bestowed to the vehicles.
The increasing automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific region, rising focusing towards the manufacturing of light-weight vehicles, and increasing availability of non-fabric substitutes are the major driving factor of the market. Moreover, the new approaches and technologies towards the manufacturing of upright and reliable flooring components, which can be mounted with perfection in an automobile are expected to be a prominent driver for the global automotive carpeting market growth.
Passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness huge demand in the market owing to rising consumption of vehicles such as cars and trucks by the vast population across the world. Automation carpeting in passenger vehicles have created a huge demand due to its fringe benefits such as lightweight fabrics, high resistance to absorb dirt and water, high durability, tensile strength and properties to withstand high exposure to sunlight and protecting the damage caused to the carpets, roofs and seat covers owing to UV radiations. Additionally, the materials are used for controlling the noise vibration in the vehicles.
Region-wise, Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market owing to growing incomes and changing lifestyles of the individuals which in turn is influencing the consumption of personal vehicles.
Additionally, the soaring demand for automotive carpeting and roofing in vehicles from countries such as Japan, India, and China is also contributing to the growth of this market in the region. Also with the induction of advanced and electric vehicles, the demand for automotive carpeting market is increasing at a higher rate.
Scope of Global Automotive Carpeting Market
Global Automotive Carpeting Market, by Component
Floor Carpet
Trunk Trim
Others
Global Automotive Carpeting Market, by Material
Fabric
Rubber
Polyvinyl Chloride
Foam
Others
Global Automotive Carpeting Market, by Vehicle Type
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
o Light Commercial Vehicle
o Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Carpeting Market, by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Carpeting Market
Hayashi Telempu Corporation
Dorsett Industries
Automobile Trimmings Company
Feltex Automotive, Lear Corporation
Magna International Inc
Unitex India Pvt Ltd
TST Carpet Manufacturers Pty Ltd
Auto Custom Carpets Inc
DuPont, UGN Inc
Faurecia
AGM Automotive Inc
IAC Group, Low and Bonar
Autoneum Holding Ltd
Orotex Belgium NV.
Sugihara Co. Ltd.
Bharat Seats Ltd
