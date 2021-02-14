Global Automotive Carpeting Market was valued US$ 4.3Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 6.1Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.47%.

Automotive carpeting is also known as vehicle mats, are manufactured and designed for the protection of automobile floor from wear & tear, dirt & dust, and corrosion. The automotive carpet and floor materials are gaining popularity in the market mainly owing to the aesthetic look bestowed to the vehicles.

The increasing automotive industry in the Asia-Pacific region, rising focusing towards the manufacturing of light-weight vehicles, and increasing availability of non-fabric substitutes are the major driving factor of the market. Moreover, the new approaches and technologies towards the manufacturing of upright and reliable flooring components, which can be mounted with perfection in an automobile are expected to be a prominent driver for the global automotive carpeting market growth.

Passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness huge demand in the market owing to rising consumption of vehicles such as cars and trucks by the vast population across the world. Automation carpeting in passenger vehicles have created a huge demand due to its fringe benefits such as lightweight fabrics, high resistance to absorb dirt and water, high durability, tensile strength and properties to withstand high exposure to sunlight and protecting the damage caused to the carpets, roofs and seat covers owing to UV radiations. Additionally, the materials are used for controlling the noise vibration in the vehicles.

Region-wise, Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing market owing to growing incomes and changing lifestyles of the individuals which in turn is influencing the consumption of personal vehicles.

Additionally, the soaring demand for automotive carpeting and roofing in vehicles from countries such as Japan, India, and China is also contributing to the growth of this market in the region. Also with the induction of advanced and electric vehicles, the demand for automotive carpeting market is increasing at a higher rate.

Key players operating in global automotive carpeting market, Hayashi Telempu Corporation, Dorsett Industries, Automobile Trimmings Company, Feltex Automotive, Lear Corporation, Magna International Inc, Unitex India Pvt Ltd, TST Carpet Manufacturers Pty Ltd, Auto Custom Carpets Inc, DuPont, UGN Inc, Faurecia, AGM Automotive Inc, IAC Group, Low and Bonar, Autoneum Holding Ltd and Orotex Belgium NV.

