Market Scenario

Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is expected to reach US$ 777.2 Billion by 2026 from US$ 407.77 Billion in 2017 at CAGR of 7.43%.

Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market

Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented by product type, sport, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of product type, Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is divided by equipment and apparel & shoes. Apparel & shoes is estimated to hold the largest share of market in the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is classified as a sports shop, department & discount stores, online, and others. Online segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during for cast period due to rise use of internet and increased trend of online shopping.

In terms of sport, Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented by winter sport, football, tennis, running, fitness, other team sport, and others. Fitness segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market due to raising awareness & consciousness regarding health and fitness.

Major driving factors of the Sports Equipment and Apparel Market are raised awareness regarding health & fitness, increasing participation in sports by young generation, increasing fashion trend is great opportunities for the market, rising trend of sport, increasing sport popularity, and increase key manufacturers among globe and same time decline by young generation to participate in sport will hamper the market.

In terms of region, Sports Equipment and Apparel Market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in forecast period due to an increase in participation of youth in sport, rise in awareness regarding health, and increasing economy in this region.

Key player’s studies, analyzed, profiled and benchmarked in Sports Equipment and Apparel Market are Decathlon S.A., Nike, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, Under Armour Inc., Amer Sports Corporation, ASICS Corporation, Sports Direct International Plc., V.F. Corporation New Balance, Inc., Galaxy International LLC, Aqua Lung International, Athleta Inc. (Gap Inc.), Burton Sportartikel GmbH, Dita International BV, Fischer Beteiligungsverwaltungs Gmbh, Hi-Tec Sports Ltd. (Batra Group), K2 Sports (Kohlberg & Company, LLC), Kookaburra Sport Pty. Ltd., and Penalty (Cambuci S.A.).

