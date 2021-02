Whipping agents are witnessing rising popularity since the recent past, primarily due to their ability to provide volume and stability to food products. A new research report published recently by Persistence Market Research includes the growth statistics of global whipping agents market, highlighting the demand for whipping agents in various application segments and regions. According to this report, titled ‘Whipping Agents Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026,’ the global whipping agents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2018-2026, reaching a market value of around US$ 1,758 Mn by the end of 2026.

Global Whipping Agents Market: Overview

Among various whipping agent forms, powder is expected to be prevalent in the market and hold a much higher market value than liquid. However, in terms of growth rate, liquid form is expected to stay ahead with a higher traction in the global market. Among organic and inorganic or conventional whipping agents, although organic agents will continue to dominate, the research indicates a significantly expanding market share of conventional whipping agents. Dramatically bolstering consumer inclination towards organically produced goods is anticipated to encourage the sales of organic food, and thereby, of the organic whipping agents. As a result, the revenue from organic whipping agent sales will reportedly grow at a promising CAGR of 5.6% during the assessment period.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21850

Global Whipping Agents Market: Trends and Opportunities

Imitation whipping cream is currently trending in the industry, attributed to several critical benefits associated with the product, such as reduced fat content, better cost-in-use calculations, and better foam stability. The production of imitation whipping cream requires the right combination of emulsifier stabilizers, and there is immense consumer pressure coupled with the regulatory emphasis on healthier, safer, and more sustainable products. Several food manufacturers are thus transitioning into sustainable ingredient producers. Rise in the demand for sustainable and vegetable-based emulsifiers also highlights another growing trend in the industry. Growing preference for dairy alternative whipped toppings is further anticipated to accelerate market growth in coming years.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/whipping-agent-market/toc

A few of these key players that have been profiled in the Persistence Market Research’s report are :

BASF SE

Molkerei MEGGLE Wasserburg GmbH & Co.KG

Wacker Chemie AG

Royal FrieslandCampina(Kevit)

Ingredion

Corbion

Rich Graviss Products Pvt. Ltd

Palsgaard A/S

Lasenor

Fine Organics

Ashland

SKM Egg Products

FBC Industries, Inc.

Gelita

Real Ltd.

Kerry Group PLC

Mokate Sp. z o.o.

DP Supply B.V.

Get Full Access Summary Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/21850

About us:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

“Strategic assets” form the repository of Persistence Market Research’s industry-specific solutions. This is evident from the range of clients – right from fast-growing startups to Fortune 500 companies looking upon Persistence Market Research as their trusted solution-partner.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

Ph.no. +1-646-568-7751

E-mail id- [email protected]