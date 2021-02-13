LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Building Information Modeling Solution market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Building Information Modeling Solution market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Building Information Modeling Solution market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Autodesk, Nemetschek AG, Bentley Systems, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Dassault Systemes S.A., RIB Software AG, Mcneel, Siemens, AVEVA Group, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Dassault Systemes S.A., Innovaya, IES, Hongye Technology, Explorer Software, Lubansoft, Glodon Market Segment by Product Type: 3D BIM Solution, 4D BIM Solution, 5D BIM Solution, Others Market Segment by Application: Architect, Contractor, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Building Information Modeling Solution market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Building Information Modeling Solution market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Building Information Modeling Solution industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Building Information Modeling Solution market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Building Information Modeling Solution market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Information Modeling Solution market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 3D BIM Solution

1.2.3 4D BIM Solution

1.2.4 5D BIM Solution

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Architect

1.3.3 Contractor

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Building Information Modeling Solution Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Building Information Modeling Solution Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Building Information Modeling Solution Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Building Information Modeling Solution Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Building Information Modeling Solution Market Trends

2.3.2 Building Information Modeling Solution Market Drivers

2.3.3 Building Information Modeling Solution Market Challenges

2.3.4 Building Information Modeling Solution Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Building Information Modeling Solution Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Building Information Modeling Solution Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Building Information Modeling Solution Revenue

3.4 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Information Modeling Solution Revenue in 2020

3.5 Building Information Modeling Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Building Information Modeling Solution Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Building Information Modeling Solution Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Building Information Modeling Solution Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Building Information Modeling Solution Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Autodesk

11.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

11.1.2 Autodesk Business Overview

11.1.3 Autodesk Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

11.2 Nemetschek AG

11.2.1 Nemetschek AG Company Details

11.2.2 Nemetschek AG Business Overview

11.2.3 Nemetschek AG Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.2.4 Nemetschek AG Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Nemetschek AG Recent Development

11.3 Bentley Systems

11.3.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

11.3.2 Bentley Systems Business Overview

11.3.3 Bentley Systems Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.3.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development

11.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd

11.4.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd Company Details

11.4.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd Business Overview

11.4.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.4.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd Recent Development

11.5 Dassault Systemes S.A.

11.5.1 Dassault Systemes S.A. Company Details

11.5.2 Dassault Systemes S.A. Business Overview

11.5.3 Dassault Systemes S.A. Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.5.4 Dassault Systemes S.A. Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Dassault Systemes S.A. Recent Development

11.6 RIB Software AG

11.6.1 RIB Software AG Company Details

11.6.2 RIB Software AG Business Overview

11.6.3 RIB Software AG Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.6.4 RIB Software AG Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 RIB Software AG Recent Development

11.7 Mcneel

11.7.1 Mcneel Company Details

11.7.2 Mcneel Business Overview

11.7.3 Mcneel Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.7.4 Mcneel Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Mcneel Recent Development

11.8 Siemens

11.8.1 Siemens Company Details

11.8.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.8.3 Siemens Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.8.4 Siemens Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.9 AVEVA Group

11.9.1 AVEVA Group Company Details

11.9.2 AVEVA Group Business Overview

11.9.3 AVEVA Group Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.9.4 AVEVA Group Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 AVEVA Group Recent Development

11.10 Oracle Aconex

11.10.1 Oracle Aconex Company Details

11.10.2 Oracle Aconex Business Overview

11.10.3 Oracle Aconex Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.10.4 Oracle Aconex Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Oracle Aconex Recent Development

11.11 Beck Technology

11.11.1 Beck Technology Company Details

11.11.2 Beck Technology Business Overview

11.11.3 Beck Technology Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.11.4 Beck Technology Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Beck Technology Recent Development

11.12 Innovaya

11.12.1 Innovaya Company Details

11.12.2 Innovaya Business Overview

11.12.3 Innovaya Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.12.4 Innovaya Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Innovaya Recent Development

11.13 IES

11.13.1 IES Company Details

11.13.2 IES Business Overview

11.13.3 IES Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.13.4 IES Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 IES Recent Development

11.14 Hongye Technology

11.14.1 Hongye Technology Company Details

11.14.2 Hongye Technology Business Overview

11.14.3 Hongye Technology Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.14.4 Hongye Technology Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Hongye Technology Recent Development

11.15 Explorer Software

11.15.1 Explorer Software Company Details

11.15.2 Explorer Software Business Overview

11.15.3 Explorer Software Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.15.4 Explorer Software Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Explorer Software Recent Development

11.16 Lubansoft

11.16.1 Lubansoft Company Details

11.16.2 Lubansoft Business Overview

11.16.3 Lubansoft Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.16.4 Lubansoft Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Lubansoft Recent Development

11.17 Glodon

11.17.1 Glodon Company Details

11.17.2 Glodon Business Overview

11.17.3 Glodon Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.17.4 Glodon Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Glodon Recent Development

11.18 YJK Building Software

11.18.1 YJK Building Software Company Details

11.18.2 YJK Building Software Business Overview

11.18.3 YJK Building Software Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

11.18.4 YJK Building Software Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 YJK Building Software Recent Development

11.18 Tangent

.1 Tangent Company Details

.2 Tangent Business Overview

.3 Tangent Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction

.4 Tangent Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)

.5 Tangent Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

