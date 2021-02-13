LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Building Information Modeling Solution market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Building Information Modeling Solution market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Building Information Modeling Solution market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Autodesk, Nemetschek AG, Bentley Systems, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Dassault Systemes S.A., RIB Software AG, Mcneel, Siemens, AVEVA Group, Trimble Navigation Ltd, Dassault Systemes S.A., Innovaya, IES, Hongye Technology, Explorer Software, Lubansoft, Glodon
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|3D BIM Solution, 4D BIM Solution, 5D BIM Solution, Others
|Market Segment by Application:
|Architect, Contractor, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Building Information Modeling Solution market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Building Information Modeling Solution market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Building Information Modeling Solution industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Building Information Modeling Solution market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Building Information Modeling Solution market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Building Information Modeling Solution market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 3D BIM Solution
1.2.3 4D BIM Solution
1.2.4 5D BIM Solution
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Architect
1.3.3 Contractor
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Building Information Modeling Solution Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Building Information Modeling Solution Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Building Information Modeling Solution Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Building Information Modeling Solution Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Building Information Modeling Solution Market Trends
2.3.2 Building Information Modeling Solution Market Drivers
2.3.3 Building Information Modeling Solution Market Challenges
2.3.4 Building Information Modeling Solution Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Building Information Modeling Solution Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Building Information Modeling Solution Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Building Information Modeling Solution Revenue
3.4 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Information Modeling Solution Revenue in 2020
3.5 Building Information Modeling Solution Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Building Information Modeling Solution Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Building Information Modeling Solution Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Building Information Modeling Solution Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Building Information Modeling Solution Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Building Information Modeling Solution Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Building Information Modeling Solution Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Autodesk
11.1.1 Autodesk Company Details
11.1.2 Autodesk Business Overview
11.1.3 Autodesk Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development
11.2 Nemetschek AG
11.2.1 Nemetschek AG Company Details
11.2.2 Nemetschek AG Business Overview
11.2.3 Nemetschek AG Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.2.4 Nemetschek AG Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Nemetschek AG Recent Development
11.3 Bentley Systems
11.3.1 Bentley Systems Company Details
11.3.2 Bentley Systems Business Overview
11.3.3 Bentley Systems Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.3.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development
11.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd
11.4.1 Trimble Navigation Ltd Company Details
11.4.2 Trimble Navigation Ltd Business Overview
11.4.3 Trimble Navigation Ltd Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.4.4 Trimble Navigation Ltd Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Trimble Navigation Ltd Recent Development
11.5 Dassault Systemes S.A.
11.5.1 Dassault Systemes S.A. Company Details
11.5.2 Dassault Systemes S.A. Business Overview
11.5.3 Dassault Systemes S.A. Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.5.4 Dassault Systemes S.A. Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Dassault Systemes S.A. Recent Development
11.6 RIB Software AG
11.6.1 RIB Software AG Company Details
11.6.2 RIB Software AG Business Overview
11.6.3 RIB Software AG Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.6.4 RIB Software AG Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 RIB Software AG Recent Development
11.7 Mcneel
11.7.1 Mcneel Company Details
11.7.2 Mcneel Business Overview
11.7.3 Mcneel Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.7.4 Mcneel Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Mcneel Recent Development
11.8 Siemens
11.8.1 Siemens Company Details
11.8.2 Siemens Business Overview
11.8.3 Siemens Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.8.4 Siemens Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Siemens Recent Development
11.9 AVEVA Group
11.9.1 AVEVA Group Company Details
11.9.2 AVEVA Group Business Overview
11.9.3 AVEVA Group Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.9.4 AVEVA Group Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 AVEVA Group Recent Development
11.10 Oracle Aconex
11.10.1 Oracle Aconex Company Details
11.10.2 Oracle Aconex Business Overview
11.10.3 Oracle Aconex Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.10.4 Oracle Aconex Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Oracle Aconex Recent Development
11.11 Beck Technology
11.11.1 Beck Technology Company Details
11.11.2 Beck Technology Business Overview
11.11.3 Beck Technology Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.11.4 Beck Technology Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Beck Technology Recent Development
11.12 Innovaya
11.12.1 Innovaya Company Details
11.12.2 Innovaya Business Overview
11.12.3 Innovaya Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.12.4 Innovaya Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Innovaya Recent Development
11.13 IES
11.13.1 IES Company Details
11.13.2 IES Business Overview
11.13.3 IES Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.13.4 IES Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 IES Recent Development
11.14 Hongye Technology
11.14.1 Hongye Technology Company Details
11.14.2 Hongye Technology Business Overview
11.14.3 Hongye Technology Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.14.4 Hongye Technology Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Hongye Technology Recent Development
11.15 Explorer Software
11.15.1 Explorer Software Company Details
11.15.2 Explorer Software Business Overview
11.15.3 Explorer Software Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.15.4 Explorer Software Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Explorer Software Recent Development
11.16 Lubansoft
11.16.1 Lubansoft Company Details
11.16.2 Lubansoft Business Overview
11.16.3 Lubansoft Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.16.4 Lubansoft Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Lubansoft Recent Development
11.17 Glodon
11.17.1 Glodon Company Details
11.17.2 Glodon Business Overview
11.17.3 Glodon Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.17.4 Glodon Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Glodon Recent Development
11.18 YJK Building Software
11.18.1 YJK Building Software Company Details
11.18.2 YJK Building Software Business Overview
11.18.3 YJK Building Software Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
11.18.4 YJK Building Software Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 YJK Building Software Recent Development
11.18 Tangent
.1 Tangent Company Details
.2 Tangent Business Overview
.3 Tangent Building Information Modeling Solution Introduction
.4 Tangent Revenue in Building Information Modeling Solution Business (2016-2021)
.5 Tangent Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
