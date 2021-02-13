LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Digital Remittance Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Digital Remittance Service market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Digital Remittance Service market.
TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Digital Remittance Service market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
Western Union, Ria Financial Services, Xoom, TransferWise, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, WorldRemit, TransferWise, MoneyGram, OrbitRemit
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|by Banks Digital Remittance, by Digital Money Transfer Operators
|Market Segment by Application:
|Migrant Labor Workforce, Study Abroad and Travel, Small Businesses, Other
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Digital Remittance Service market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Digital Remittance Service market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Digital Remittance Service industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Digital Remittance Service market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Digital Remittance Service market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Digital Remittance Service market
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital Remittance Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital Remittance Service Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Migrant Labor Workforce
1.3.3 Study Abroad and Travel
1.3.4 Small Businesses
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Digital Remittance Service Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Digital Remittance Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Digital Remittance Service Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Digital Remittance Service Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Digital Remittance Service Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Digital Remittance Service Market Trends
2.3.2 Digital Remittance Service Market Drivers
2.3.3 Digital Remittance Service Market Challenges
2.3.4 Digital Remittance Service Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Digital Remittance Service Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Digital Remittance Service Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Digital Remittance Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Digital Remittance Service Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Remittance Service Revenue
3.4 Global Digital Remittance Service Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Digital Remittance Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Remittance Service Revenue in 2020
3.5 Digital Remittance Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Digital Remittance Service Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Digital Remittance Service Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Digital Remittance Service Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Digital Remittance Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Digital Remittance Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Digital Remittance Service Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Digital Remittance Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Digital Remittance Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Remittance Service Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Western Union
11.1.1 Western Union Company Details
11.1.2 Western Union Business Overview
11.1.3 Western Union Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.1.4 Western Union Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Western Union Recent Development
11.2 Ria Financial Services
11.2.1 Ria Financial Services Company Details
11.2.2 Ria Financial Services Business Overview
11.2.3 Ria Financial Services Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.2.4 Ria Financial Services Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Ria Financial Services Recent Development
11.3 Xoom
11.3.1 Xoom Company Details
11.3.2 Xoom Business Overview
11.3.3 Xoom Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.3.4 Xoom Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Xoom Recent Development
11.4 TransferWise
11.4.1 TransferWise Company Details
11.4.2 TransferWise Business Overview
11.4.3 TransferWise Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.4.4 TransferWise Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 TransferWise Recent Development
11.5 MoneyGram
11.5.1 MoneyGram Company Details
11.5.2 MoneyGram Business Overview
11.5.3 MoneyGram Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.5.4 MoneyGram Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 MoneyGram Recent Development
11.6 Remitly
11.6.1 Remitly Company Details
11.6.2 Remitly Business Overview
11.6.3 Remitly Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.6.4 Remitly Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Remitly Recent Development
11.7 Azimo
11.7.1 Azimo Company Details
11.7.2 Azimo Business Overview
11.7.3 Azimo Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.7.4 Azimo Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Azimo Recent Development
11.8 TransferGo
11.8.1 TransferGo Company Details
11.8.2 TransferGo Business Overview
11.8.3 TransferGo Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.8.4 TransferGo Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 TransferGo Recent Development
11.9 WorldRemit
11.9.1 WorldRemit Company Details
11.9.2 WorldRemit Business Overview
11.9.3 WorldRemit Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.9.4 WorldRemit Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 WorldRemit Recent Development
11.10 TNG Wallet
11.10.1 TNG Wallet Company Details
11.10.2 TNG Wallet Business Overview
11.10.3 TNG Wallet Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.10.4 TNG Wallet Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 TNG Wallet Recent Development
11.11 Toast Me
11.11.1 Toast Me Company Details
11.11.2 Toast Me Business Overview
11.11.3 Toast Me Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.11.4 Toast Me Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Toast Me Recent Development
11.12 OrbitRemit
11.12.1 OrbitRemit Company Details
11.12.2 OrbitRemit Business Overview
11.12.3 OrbitRemit Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.12.4 OrbitRemit Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 OrbitRemit Recent Development
11.13 Smiles Mobile Remittance
11.13.1 Smiles Mobile Remittance Company Details
11.13.2 Smiles Mobile Remittance Business Overview
11.13.3 Smiles Mobile Remittance Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.13.4 Smiles Mobile Remittance Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Smiles Mobile Remittance Recent Development
11.14 Avenues India Pvt Ltd
11.14.1 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Company Details
11.14.2 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Business Overview
11.14.3 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Digital Remittance Service Introduction
11.14.4 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Revenue in Digital Remittance Service Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Avenues India Pvt Ltd Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
