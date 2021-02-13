Sat. Feb 13th, 2021

Atlantic Financial Management

All News News

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to Develop Rapidly by 2018-2025

ByTMR Research

Feb 13, 2021

“Rise in fitness activities will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global licensed sports merchandise market till 2026. Active participation in the fitness activities is seen across the world over the years by numerous individuals to improve their fitness levels. Activities such as camping and outdoor activities are gaining increased popularity which has raised the spending on sports merchandise like sports equipment, clothes, and footwear. Also, the market is also witnessing the launch of licensed merchandise by different sports players.

The licensed sports merchandise market is experiencing steady growth owing to the increase in health awareness and fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga. The increased participation of women in sports activities is another driving factor for the high demand licensed sporting merchandise.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3647

Growth in the licensed sports merchandise industry is driven by rise in number of sporting leagues across North America specifically in the U.S. Future growth in the licensed sports merchandise market is anticipated to be fuelled by the innovation and development of more attractive and stylish sports apparel and sports accessories. Retail sales of licensed sports goods based on sports events and leagues has experienced steady growth in the past few years and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. With improved economic conditions, consumers are expected to spend lavishly on licensed sports goods to support their favorite sports team in developed countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany and the U.K.

Report Provides company market share analysis of key players operating in the licensed sports merchandise industry. Some of the key players in this market include VF Corporation, Nike Inc., Fanatics, Inc., Adidas AG, Puma SE, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., Sports Direct International plc., Hanesbrands Inc., and Under Armour, Inc.”

Request For Report Discounts @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3647

https://atlanticfinancialmanagement.co.uk/

By TMR Research

Related Post

All News

Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Analysis by Industry Share, Types, Region and Overview 2026

Feb 13, 2021 kumar
All News

Controlled and Slow Release Fertilizers Market Business Status, Industrial Outlook 2020 and 9 Top Players (Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co. Ltd , Yara International ASA , Israel Chemicals , Agrium , More)

Feb 13, 2021 kumar
All News

Animal by-product Market and Ecosystem Analysis, Growth Opportunities (JG Pears, John Pointon & Sons, Leo Group, Foyle Food Group, More)

Feb 13, 2021 kumar

You missed

All News

Controlled and Slow Release Fertilizers Market Business Status, Industrial Outlook 2020 and 9 Top Players (Kingenta Ecological Engineering Group Co. Ltd , Yara International ASA , Israel Chemicals , Agrium , More)

Feb 13, 2021 kumar
All News

Global Allyloxy Polyethylene Glycol (APEG) Market Analysis by Industry Share, Types, Region and Overview 2026

Feb 13, 2021 kumar
All News

Animal by-product Market and Ecosystem Analysis, Growth Opportunities (JG Pears, John Pointon & Sons, Leo Group, Foyle Food Group, More)

Feb 13, 2021 kumar
All News

Air and Missile Defense Radar System Market 2026 Insights Analysis and 14 Company Profiles (Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon Company, SAAB Group, More)

Feb 13, 2021 kumar