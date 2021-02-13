LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Edge Computing for Manufacturing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Edge Computing for Manufacturing market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Edge Computing for Manufacturing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cisco, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Dell Technologies, Nokia, Litmus Automation, FogHorn Systems, SixSq, IBM, Dell Technologies, Vapor IO, ADLINK Market Segment by Product Type: Service, Hardware Market Segment by Application: Automotive, Electronic Products, Home Appliance, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Edge Computing for Manufacturing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Edge Computing for Manufacturing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Edge Computing for Manufacturing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Edge Computing for Manufacturing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Edge Computing for Manufacturing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Edge Computing for Manufacturing market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Service

1.2.3 Hardware

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electronic Products

1.3.4 Home Appliance

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Edge Computing for Manufacturing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Edge Computing for Manufacturing Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Edge Computing for Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Edge Computing for Manufacturing Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Trends

2.3.2 Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Drivers

2.3.3 Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Challenges

2.3.4 Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Edge Computing for Manufacturing Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Edge Computing for Manufacturing Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Edge Computing for Manufacturing Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Edge Computing for Manufacturing Revenue

3.4 Global Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Edge Computing for Manufacturing Revenue in 2020

3.5 Edge Computing for Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Edge Computing for Manufacturing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Edge Computing for Manufacturing Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Edge Computing for Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Edge Computing for Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Edge Computing for Manufacturing Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Edge Computing for Manufacturing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Edge Computing for Manufacturing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Edge Computing for Manufacturing Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Cisco

11.1.1 Cisco Company Details

11.1.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.1.3 Cisco Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

11.2 HPE

11.2.1 HPE Company Details

11.2.2 HPE Business Overview

11.2.3 HPE Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.2.4 HPE Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 HPE Recent Development

11.3 Huawei

11.3.1 Huawei Company Details

11.3.2 Huawei Business Overview

11.3.3 Huawei Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.3.4 Huawei Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Huawei Recent Development

11.4 IBM

11.4.1 IBM Company Details

11.4.2 IBM Business Overview

11.4.3 IBM Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.4.4 IBM Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 IBM Recent Development

11.5 Dell Technologies

11.5.1 Dell Technologies Company Details

11.5.2 Dell Technologies Business Overview

11.5.3 Dell Technologies Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.5.4 Dell Technologies Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Dell Technologies Recent Development

11.6 Nokia

11.6.1 Nokia Company Details

11.6.2 Nokia Business Overview

11.6.3 Nokia Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.6.4 Nokia Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Nokia Recent Development

11.7 Litmus Automation

11.7.1 Litmus Automation Company Details

11.7.2 Litmus Automation Business Overview

11.7.3 Litmus Automation Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.7.4 Litmus Automation Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Litmus Automation Recent Development

11.8 FogHorn Systems

11.8.1 FogHorn Systems Company Details

11.8.2 FogHorn Systems Business Overview

11.8.3 FogHorn Systems Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.8.4 FogHorn Systems Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 FogHorn Systems Recent Development

11.9 SixSq

11.9.1 SixSq Company Details

11.9.2 SixSq Business Overview

11.9.3 SixSq Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.9.4 SixSq Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 SixSq Recent Development

11.10 MachineShop

11.10.1 MachineShop Company Details

11.10.2 MachineShop Business Overview

11.10.3 MachineShop Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.10.4 MachineShop Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 MachineShop Recent Development

11.11 Saguna Networks

11.11.1 Saguna Networks Company Details

11.11.2 Saguna Networks Business Overview

11.11.3 Saguna Networks Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.11.4 Saguna Networks Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Saguna Networks Recent Development

11.12 Vapor IO

11.12.1 Vapor IO Company Details

11.12.2 Vapor IO Business Overview

11.12.3 Vapor IO Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.12.4 Vapor IO Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Vapor IO Recent Development

11.13 ADLINK

11.13.1 ADLINK Company Details

11.13.2 ADLINK Business Overview

11.13.3 ADLINK Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.13.4 ADLINK Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 ADLINK Recent Development

11.14 Altran

11.14.1 Altran Company Details

11.14.2 Altran Business Overview

11.14.3 Altran Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.14.4 Altran Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Altran Recent Development

11.15 Axellio

11.15.1 Axellio Company Details

11.15.2 Axellio Business Overview

11.15.3 Axellio Edge Computing for Manufacturing Introduction

11.15.4 Axellio Revenue in Edge Computing for Manufacturing Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Axellio Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

