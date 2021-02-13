LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Industrial Defect Detection Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Industrial Defect Detection market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Industrial Defect Detection market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Industrial Defect Detection market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Scantron Corporation, IBM, Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre, Mubadala Investment Company, ASML Holding, The MathWorks, SK, MobiDev, Peltarion, Mubadala Investment Company Market Segment by Product Type: Traditional Machine Vision Algorithm, Deep Learning Market Segment by Application: Large Enterprise, SMEs

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Industrial Defect Detection market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Defect Detection market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Industrial Defect Detection industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Defect Detection market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Defect Detection market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Defect Detection market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial Defect Detection Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Traditional Machine Vision Algorithm

1.2.3 Deep Learning

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial Defect Detection Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Large Enterprise

1.3.3 SMEs

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Industrial Defect Detection Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Industrial Defect Detection Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Industrial Defect Detection Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Industrial Defect Detection Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Industrial Defect Detection Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Industrial Defect Detection Market Trends

2.3.2 Industrial Defect Detection Market Drivers

2.3.3 Industrial Defect Detection Market Challenges

2.3.4 Industrial Defect Detection Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Industrial Defect Detection Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Industrial Defect Detection Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Industrial Defect Detection Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Industrial Defect Detection Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Industrial Defect Detection Revenue

3.4 Global Industrial Defect Detection Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Industrial Defect Detection Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Defect Detection Revenue in 2020

3.5 Industrial Defect Detection Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Industrial Defect Detection Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Industrial Defect Detection Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Industrial Defect Detection Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Industrial Defect Detection Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Industrial Defect Detection Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Industrial Defect Detection Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Industrial Defect Detection Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Industrial Defect Detection Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Industrial Defect Detection Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Defect Detection Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial Defect Detection Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Industrial Defect Detection Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Scantron Corporation

11.1.1 Scantron Corporation Company Details

11.1.2 Scantron Corporation Business Overview

11.1.3 Scantron Corporation Industrial Defect Detection Introduction

11.1.4 Scantron Corporation Revenue in Industrial Defect Detection Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Scantron Corporation Recent Development

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 IBM Company Details

11.2.2 IBM Business Overview

11.2.3 IBM Industrial Defect Detection Introduction

11.2.4 IBM Revenue in Industrial Defect Detection Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 IBM Recent Development

11.3 Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre

11.3.1 Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre Company Details

11.3.2 Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre Business Overview

11.3.3 Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre Industrial Defect Detection Introduction

11.3.4 Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre Revenue in Industrial Defect Detection Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre Recent Development

11.4 Mubadala Investment Company

11.4.1 Mubadala Investment Company Company Details

11.4.2 Mubadala Investment Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Mubadala Investment Company Industrial Defect Detection Introduction

11.4.4 Mubadala Investment Company Revenue in Industrial Defect Detection Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Mubadala Investment Company Recent Development

11.5 ASML Holding

11.5.1 ASML Holding Company Details

11.5.2 ASML Holding Business Overview

11.5.3 ASML Holding Industrial Defect Detection Introduction

11.5.4 ASML Holding Revenue in Industrial Defect Detection Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 ASML Holding Recent Development

11.6 The MathWorks

11.6.1 The MathWorks Company Details

11.6.2 The MathWorks Business Overview

11.6.3 The MathWorks Industrial Defect Detection Introduction

11.6.4 The MathWorks Revenue in Industrial Defect Detection Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 The MathWorks Recent Development

11.7 SK

11.7.1 SK Company Details

11.7.2 SK Business Overview

11.7.3 SK Industrial Defect Detection Introduction

11.7.4 SK Revenue in Industrial Defect Detection Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 SK Recent Development

11.8 MobiDev

11.8.1 MobiDev Company Details

11.8.2 MobiDev Business Overview

11.8.3 MobiDev Industrial Defect Detection Introduction

11.8.4 MobiDev Revenue in Industrial Defect Detection Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 MobiDev Recent Development

11.9 Peltarion

11.9.1 Peltarion Company Details

11.9.2 Peltarion Business Overview

11.9.3 Peltarion Industrial Defect Detection Introduction

11.9.4 Peltarion Revenue in Industrial Defect Detection Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Peltarion Recent Development

11.10 AI First

11.10.1 AI First Company Details

11.10.2 AI First Business Overview

11.10.3 AI First Industrial Defect Detection Introduction

11.10.4 AI First Revenue in Industrial Defect Detection Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 AI First Recent Development

11.11 Keyence

11.11.1 Keyence Company Details

11.11.2 Keyence Business Overview

11.11.3 Keyence Industrial Defect Detection Introduction

11.11.4 Keyence Revenue in Industrial Defect Detection Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Keyence Recent Development

11.12 DEEPSIGHT

11.12.1 DEEPSIGHT Company Details

11.12.2 DEEPSIGHT Business Overview

11.12.3 DEEPSIGHT Industrial Defect Detection Introduction

11.12.4 DEEPSIGHT Revenue in Industrial Defect Detection Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 DEEPSIGHT Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

