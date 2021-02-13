LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global AI Drug Development Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global AI Drug Development market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global AI Drug Development market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global AI Drug Development market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Insilico Medicine, Cyclica, XtalPi Inc., Exscientia Limited, AiCure, LLC, Atomwise, Biovista Inc., Breg，Inc., Numerate, Exscientia Limited, AiCure, LLC, NuMedii Market Segment by Product Type: Drug Design, Drug Synthesis, Other Market Segment by Application: Tumor, Nervous System, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global AI Drug Development market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AI Drug Development market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AI Drug Development industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AI Drug Development market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AI Drug Development market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AI Drug Development market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global AI Drug Development Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Drug Design

1.2.3 Drug Synthesis

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AI Drug Development Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Tumor

1.3.3 Nervous System

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global AI Drug Development Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 AI Drug Development Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AI Drug Development Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 AI Drug Development Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 AI Drug Development Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 AI Drug Development Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 AI Drug Development Market Trends

2.3.2 AI Drug Development Market Drivers

2.3.3 AI Drug Development Market Challenges

2.3.4 AI Drug Development Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top AI Drug Development Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top AI Drug Development Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global AI Drug Development Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global AI Drug Development Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AI Drug Development Revenue

3.4 Global AI Drug Development Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global AI Drug Development Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AI Drug Development Revenue in 2020

3.5 AI Drug Development Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players AI Drug Development Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into AI Drug Development Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 AI Drug Development Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global AI Drug Development Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global AI Drug Development Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 AI Drug Development Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global AI Drug Development Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global AI Drug Development Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America AI Drug Development Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America AI Drug Development Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America AI Drug Development Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America AI Drug Development Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America AI Drug Development Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America AI Drug Development Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI Drug Development Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe AI Drug Development Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe AI Drug Development Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe AI Drug Development Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe AI Drug Development Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe AI Drug Development Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific AI Drug Development Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific AI Drug Development Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific AI Drug Development Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific AI Drug Development Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific AI Drug Development Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific AI Drug Development Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America AI Drug Development Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America AI Drug Development Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America AI Drug Development Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America AI Drug Development Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America AI Drug Development Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America AI Drug Development Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa AI Drug Development Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa AI Drug Development Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa AI Drug Development Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa AI Drug Development Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa AI Drug Development Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa AI Drug Development Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa AI Drug Development Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa AI Drug Development Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Insilico Medicine

11.1.1 Insilico Medicine Company Details

11.1.2 Insilico Medicine Business Overview

11.1.3 Insilico Medicine AI Drug Development Introduction

11.1.4 Insilico Medicine Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Insilico Medicine Recent Development

11.2 Cyclica

11.2.1 Cyclica Company Details

11.2.2 Cyclica Business Overview

11.2.3 Cyclica AI Drug Development Introduction

11.2.4 Cyclica Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Cyclica Recent Development

11.3 XtalPi Inc.

11.3.1 XtalPi Inc. Company Details

11.3.2 XtalPi Inc. Business Overview

11.3.3 XtalPi Inc. AI Drug Development Introduction

11.3.4 XtalPi Inc. Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 XtalPi Inc. Recent Development

11.4 Exscientia Limited

11.4.1 Exscientia Limited Company Details

11.4.2 Exscientia Limited Business Overview

11.4.3 Exscientia Limited AI Drug Development Introduction

11.4.4 Exscientia Limited Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Exscientia Limited Recent Development

11.5 AiCure, LLC

11.5.1 AiCure, LLC Company Details

11.5.2 AiCure, LLC Business Overview

11.5.3 AiCure, LLC AI Drug Development Introduction

11.5.4 AiCure, LLC Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 AiCure, LLC Recent Development

11.6 Atomwise

11.6.1 Atomwise Company Details

11.6.2 Atomwise Business Overview

11.6.3 Atomwise AI Drug Development Introduction

11.6.4 Atomwise Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Atomwise Recent Development

11.7 Biovista Inc.

11.7.1 Biovista Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Biovista Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 Biovista Inc. AI Drug Development Introduction

11.7.4 Biovista Inc. Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Biovista Inc. Recent Development

11.8 Breg，Inc.

11.8.1 Breg，Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Breg，Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Breg，Inc. AI Drug Development Introduction

11.8.4 Breg，Inc. Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Breg，Inc. Recent Development

11.9 Numerate

11.9.1 Numerate Company Details

11.9.2 Numerate Business Overview

11.9.3 Numerate AI Drug Development Introduction

11.9.4 Numerate Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Numerate Recent Development

11.10 Cloud Pharmaceuticals

11.10.1 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Company Details

11.10.2 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

11.10.3 Cloud Pharmaceuticals AI Drug Development Introduction

11.10.4 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Cloud Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

11.11 IBM

11.11.1 IBM Company Details

11.11.2 IBM Business Overview

11.11.3 IBM AI Drug Development Introduction

11.11.4 IBM Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 IBM Recent Development

11.12 NuMedii

11.12.1 NuMedii Company Details

11.12.2 NuMedii Business Overview

11.12.3 NuMedii AI Drug Development Introduction

11.12.4 NuMedii Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 NuMedii Recent Development

11.13 BenevolentAI

11.13.1 BenevolentAI Company Details

11.13.2 BenevolentAI Business Overview

11.13.3 BenevolentAI AI Drug Development Introduction

11.13.4 BenevolentAI Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 BenevolentAI Recent Development

11.14 Lam Therapeutics

11.14.1 Lam Therapeutics Company Details

11.14.2 Lam Therapeutics Business Overview

11.14.3 Lam Therapeutics AI Drug Development Introduction

11.14.4 Lam Therapeutics Revenue in AI Drug Development Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Lam Therapeutics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

