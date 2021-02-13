“

The report titled Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epoxy Resin Hardener report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epoxy Resin Hardener report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Olin Corporation, Hexion, Huntsman, Kukdo Chemical, Reichhold, Atul, Aditya Birla Group, BASF, Evonik, Cardolite, Gabriel Performance Products, Mitsubishi Chemical, Incorez, Hitachi Chemical, Cargill, Dasen Material, Rich Chemical, Yun Teh Industrial

Market Segmentation by Product: Amine Based Epoxy Resin Hardener

Anhydrides Based Epoxy Resin Hardener

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Coatings

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Adhesives

Composites

Others



The Epoxy Resin Hardener Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Epoxy Resin Hardener market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Epoxy Resin Hardener industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Epoxy Resin Hardener market?

Table of Contents:

1 Epoxy Resin Hardener Market Overview

1.1 Epoxy Resin Hardener Product Overview

1.2 Epoxy Resin Hardener Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Amine Based Epoxy Resin Hardener

1.2.2 Anhydrides Based Epoxy Resin Hardener

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Epoxy Resin Hardener Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Epoxy Resin Hardener Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Hardener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Epoxy Resin Hardener Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Epoxy Resin Hardener Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Epoxy Resin Hardener as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Resin Hardener Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Hardener Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Epoxy Resin Hardener Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener by Application

4.1 Epoxy Resin Hardener Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Coatings

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.4 Adhesives

4.1.5 Composites

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Hardener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Epoxy Resin Hardener by Country

5.1 North America Epoxy Resin Hardener Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Epoxy Resin Hardener Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Epoxy Resin Hardener by Country

6.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Hardener Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Hardener Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Hardener by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Hardener Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Hardener Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Epoxy Resin Hardener by Country

8.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin Hardener Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin Hardener Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Hardener by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Hardener Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Hardener Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Epoxy Resin Hardener Business

10.1 Olin Corporation

10.1.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Olin Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Olin Corporation Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Olin Corporation Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.1.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Hexion

10.2.1 Hexion Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hexion Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Hexion Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Olin Corporation Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.2.5 Hexion Recent Development

10.3 Huntsman

10.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.3.2 Huntsman Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Huntsman Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Huntsman Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.3.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.4 Kukdo Chemical

10.4.1 Kukdo Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kukdo Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kukdo Chemical Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Kukdo Chemical Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.4.5 Kukdo Chemical Recent Development

10.5 Reichhold

10.5.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

10.5.2 Reichhold Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Reichhold Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Reichhold Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.5.5 Reichhold Recent Development

10.6 Atul

10.6.1 Atul Corporation Information

10.6.2 Atul Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Atul Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Atul Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.6.5 Atul Recent Development

10.7 Aditya Birla Group

10.7.1 Aditya Birla Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Aditya Birla Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Aditya Birla Group Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Aditya Birla Group Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.7.5 Aditya Birla Group Recent Development

10.8 BASF

10.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.8.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 BASF Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 BASF Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.8.5 BASF Recent Development

10.9 Evonik

10.9.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.9.2 Evonik Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Evonik Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Evonik Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.9.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.10 Cardolite

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Epoxy Resin Hardener Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Cardolite Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Cardolite Recent Development

10.11 Gabriel Performance Products

10.11.1 Gabriel Performance Products Corporation Information

10.11.2 Gabriel Performance Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Gabriel Performance Products Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Gabriel Performance Products Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.11.5 Gabriel Performance Products Recent Development

10.12 Mitsubishi Chemical

10.12.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.12.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

10.13 Incorez

10.13.1 Incorez Corporation Information

10.13.2 Incorez Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Incorez Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Incorez Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.13.5 Incorez Recent Development

10.14 Hitachi Chemical

10.14.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hitachi Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hitachi Chemical Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Hitachi Chemical Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.14.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development

10.15 Cargill

10.15.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.15.2 Cargill Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Cargill Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Cargill Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.15.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.16 Dasen Material

10.16.1 Dasen Material Corporation Information

10.16.2 Dasen Material Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Dasen Material Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Dasen Material Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.16.5 Dasen Material Recent Development

10.17 Rich Chemical

10.17.1 Rich Chemical Corporation Information

10.17.2 Rich Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Rich Chemical Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Rich Chemical Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.17.5 Rich Chemical Recent Development

10.18 Yun Teh Industrial

10.18.1 Yun Teh Industrial Corporation Information

10.18.2 Yun Teh Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Yun Teh Industrial Epoxy Resin Hardener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Yun Teh Industrial Epoxy Resin Hardener Products Offered

10.18.5 Yun Teh Industrial Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Epoxy Resin Hardener Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Epoxy Resin Hardener Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Epoxy Resin Hardener Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Epoxy Resin Hardener Distributors

12.3 Epoxy Resin Hardener Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”