“

The report titled Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Threaded Fastener report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2717571/industrial-threaded-fastener

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Threaded Fastener report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Würth, Araymond, ITW, KAMAX, STANLEY, Aoyama Seisakusho, Meidoh, LISI, Acument Global Technologies, Dokka Fasteners, Howmet, Gem-Year, Infasco, Marmon, PCC, Boltun, Fontana, Sundram Fasteners, CISER, TR Fastenings, Agrati Group, ATF, Oglaend System, Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd., Penn Engineering, NAFCO, Bulten, TR Fastening, Meira, Keller Kalmbach

Market Segmentation by Product: External Threaded Fasteners

Internal Threaded Fasteners



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Industry

Electric and Electronics

Machinery Industry

Construction Industry

MRO

Others



The Industrial Threaded Fastener Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Threaded Fastener market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Threaded Fastener industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2717571/industrial-threaded-fastener

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Threaded Fastener Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 External Threaded Fasteners

1.2.2 Internal Threaded Fasteners

1.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Threaded Fastener Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Threaded Fastener Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Threaded Fastener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial Threaded Fastener as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Threaded Fastener Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Threaded Fastener Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Industrial Threaded Fastener Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener by Application

4.1 Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Electric and Electronics

4.1.3 Machinery Industry

4.1.4 Construction Industry

4.1.5 MRO

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener by Country

5.1 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener by Country

6.1 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener by Country

8.1 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Threaded Fastener Business

10.1 Würth

10.1.1 Würth Corporation Information

10.1.2 Würth Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Würth Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Würth Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.1.5 Würth Recent Development

10.2 Araymond

10.2.1 Araymond Corporation Information

10.2.2 Araymond Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Araymond Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Würth Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.2.5 Araymond Recent Development

10.3 ITW

10.3.1 ITW Corporation Information

10.3.2 ITW Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 ITW Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 ITW Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.3.5 ITW Recent Development

10.4 KAMAX

10.4.1 KAMAX Corporation Information

10.4.2 KAMAX Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 KAMAX Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 KAMAX Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.4.5 KAMAX Recent Development

10.5 STANLEY

10.5.1 STANLEY Corporation Information

10.5.2 STANLEY Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 STANLEY Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 STANLEY Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.5.5 STANLEY Recent Development

10.6 Aoyama Seisakusho

10.6.1 Aoyama Seisakusho Corporation Information

10.6.2 Aoyama Seisakusho Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Aoyama Seisakusho Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Aoyama Seisakusho Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.6.5 Aoyama Seisakusho Recent Development

10.7 Meidoh

10.7.1 Meidoh Corporation Information

10.7.2 Meidoh Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Meidoh Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Meidoh Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.7.5 Meidoh Recent Development

10.8 LISI

10.8.1 LISI Corporation Information

10.8.2 LISI Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 LISI Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 LISI Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.8.5 LISI Recent Development

10.9 Acument Global Technologies

10.9.1 Acument Global Technologies Corporation Information

10.9.2 Acument Global Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Acument Global Technologies Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Acument Global Technologies Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.9.5 Acument Global Technologies Recent Development

10.10 Dokka Fasteners

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Industrial Threaded Fastener Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Dokka Fasteners Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Dokka Fasteners Recent Development

10.11 Howmet

10.11.1 Howmet Corporation Information

10.11.2 Howmet Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Howmet Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Howmet Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.11.5 Howmet Recent Development

10.12 Gem-Year

10.12.1 Gem-Year Corporation Information

10.12.2 Gem-Year Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Gem-Year Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Gem-Year Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.12.5 Gem-Year Recent Development

10.13 Infasco

10.13.1 Infasco Corporation Information

10.13.2 Infasco Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Infasco Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Infasco Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.13.5 Infasco Recent Development

10.14 Marmon

10.14.1 Marmon Corporation Information

10.14.2 Marmon Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Marmon Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Marmon Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.14.5 Marmon Recent Development

10.15 PCC

10.15.1 PCC Corporation Information

10.15.2 PCC Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 PCC Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 PCC Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.15.5 PCC Recent Development

10.16 Boltun

10.16.1 Boltun Corporation Information

10.16.2 Boltun Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Boltun Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Boltun Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.16.5 Boltun Recent Development

10.17 Fontana

10.17.1 Fontana Corporation Information

10.17.2 Fontana Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Fontana Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Fontana Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.17.5 Fontana Recent Development

10.18 Sundram Fasteners

10.18.1 Sundram Fasteners Corporation Information

10.18.2 Sundram Fasteners Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Sundram Fasteners Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Sundram Fasteners Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.18.5 Sundram Fasteners Recent Development

10.19 CISER

10.19.1 CISER Corporation Information

10.19.2 CISER Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 CISER Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 CISER Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.19.5 CISER Recent Development

10.20 TR Fastenings

10.20.1 TR Fastenings Corporation Information

10.20.2 TR Fastenings Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 TR Fastenings Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 TR Fastenings Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.20.5 TR Fastenings Recent Development

10.21 Agrati Group

10.21.1 Agrati Group Corporation Information

10.21.2 Agrati Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Agrati Group Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Agrati Group Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.21.5 Agrati Group Recent Development

10.22 ATF

10.22.1 ATF Corporation Information

10.22.2 ATF Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 ATF Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 ATF Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.22.5 ATF Recent Development

10.23 Oglaend System

10.23.1 Oglaend System Corporation Information

10.23.2 Oglaend System Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Oglaend System Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Oglaend System Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.23.5 Oglaend System Recent Development

10.24 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd.

10.24.1 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.24.2 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.24.5 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.25 Penn Engineering

10.25.1 Penn Engineering Corporation Information

10.25.2 Penn Engineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Penn Engineering Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Penn Engineering Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.25.5 Penn Engineering Recent Development

10.26 NAFCO

10.26.1 NAFCO Corporation Information

10.26.2 NAFCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 NAFCO Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 NAFCO Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.26.5 NAFCO Recent Development

10.27 Bulten

10.27.1 Bulten Corporation Information

10.27.2 Bulten Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Bulten Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Bulten Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.27.5 Bulten Recent Development

10.28 TR Fastening

10.28.1 TR Fastening Corporation Information

10.28.2 TR Fastening Introduction and Business Overview

10.28.3 TR Fastening Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.28.4 TR Fastening Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.28.5 TR Fastening Recent Development

10.29 Meira

10.29.1 Meira Corporation Information

10.29.2 Meira Introduction and Business Overview

10.29.3 Meira Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.29.4 Meira Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.29.5 Meira Recent Development

10.30 Keller Kalmbach

10.30.1 Keller Kalmbach Corporation Information

10.30.2 Keller Kalmbach Introduction and Business Overview

10.30.3 Keller Kalmbach Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.30.4 Keller Kalmbach Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered

10.30.5 Keller Kalmbach Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Threaded Fastener Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Threaded Fastener Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Industrial Threaded Fastener Distributors

12.3 Industrial Threaded Fastener Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2717571/industrial-threaded-fastener

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”