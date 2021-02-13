“
The report titled Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Threaded Fastener report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Threaded Fastener report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Würth, Araymond, ITW, KAMAX, STANLEY, Aoyama Seisakusho, Meidoh, LISI, Acument Global Technologies, Dokka Fasteners, Howmet, Gem-Year, Infasco, Marmon, PCC, Boltun, Fontana, Sundram Fasteners, CISER, TR Fastenings, Agrati Group, ATF, Oglaend System, Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd., Penn Engineering, NAFCO, Bulten, TR Fastening, Meira, Keller Kalmbach
Market Segmentation by Product: External Threaded Fasteners
Internal Threaded Fasteners
Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Industry
Electric and Electronics
Machinery Industry
Construction Industry
MRO
Others
The Industrial Threaded Fastener Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Industrial Threaded Fastener market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Threaded Fastener industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Threaded Fastener market?
Table of Contents:
1 Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Threaded Fastener Product Overview
1.2 Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 External Threaded Fasteners
1.2.2 Internal Threaded Fasteners
1.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Threaded Fastener Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Threaded Fastener Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Threaded Fastener Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Industrial Threaded Fastener as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Threaded Fastener Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Threaded Fastener Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Industrial Threaded Fastener Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener by Application
4.1 Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Automotive Industry
4.1.2 Electric and Electronics
4.1.3 Machinery Industry
4.1.4 Construction Industry
4.1.5 MRO
4.1.6 Others
4.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Industrial Threaded Fastener Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener by Country
5.1 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener by Country
6.1 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener by Country
8.1 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Threaded Fastener Business
10.1 Würth
10.1.1 Würth Corporation Information
10.1.2 Würth Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Würth Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Würth Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.1.5 Würth Recent Development
10.2 Araymond
10.2.1 Araymond Corporation Information
10.2.2 Araymond Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Araymond Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Würth Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.2.5 Araymond Recent Development
10.3 ITW
10.3.1 ITW Corporation Information
10.3.2 ITW Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 ITW Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 ITW Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.3.5 ITW Recent Development
10.4 KAMAX
10.4.1 KAMAX Corporation Information
10.4.2 KAMAX Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 KAMAX Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 KAMAX Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.4.5 KAMAX Recent Development
10.5 STANLEY
10.5.1 STANLEY Corporation Information
10.5.2 STANLEY Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 STANLEY Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 STANLEY Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.5.5 STANLEY Recent Development
10.6 Aoyama Seisakusho
10.6.1 Aoyama Seisakusho Corporation Information
10.6.2 Aoyama Seisakusho Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Aoyama Seisakusho Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Aoyama Seisakusho Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.6.5 Aoyama Seisakusho Recent Development
10.7 Meidoh
10.7.1 Meidoh Corporation Information
10.7.2 Meidoh Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Meidoh Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Meidoh Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.7.5 Meidoh Recent Development
10.8 LISI
10.8.1 LISI Corporation Information
10.8.2 LISI Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 LISI Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 LISI Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.8.5 LISI Recent Development
10.9 Acument Global Technologies
10.9.1 Acument Global Technologies Corporation Information
10.9.2 Acument Global Technologies Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Acument Global Technologies Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Acument Global Technologies Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.9.5 Acument Global Technologies Recent Development
10.10 Dokka Fasteners
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Industrial Threaded Fastener Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Dokka Fasteners Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Dokka Fasteners Recent Development
10.11 Howmet
10.11.1 Howmet Corporation Information
10.11.2 Howmet Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Howmet Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Howmet Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.11.5 Howmet Recent Development
10.12 Gem-Year
10.12.1 Gem-Year Corporation Information
10.12.2 Gem-Year Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Gem-Year Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Gem-Year Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.12.5 Gem-Year Recent Development
10.13 Infasco
10.13.1 Infasco Corporation Information
10.13.2 Infasco Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Infasco Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Infasco Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.13.5 Infasco Recent Development
10.14 Marmon
10.14.1 Marmon Corporation Information
10.14.2 Marmon Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Marmon Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Marmon Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.14.5 Marmon Recent Development
10.15 PCC
10.15.1 PCC Corporation Information
10.15.2 PCC Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 PCC Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 PCC Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.15.5 PCC Recent Development
10.16 Boltun
10.16.1 Boltun Corporation Information
10.16.2 Boltun Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Boltun Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Boltun Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.16.5 Boltun Recent Development
10.17 Fontana
10.17.1 Fontana Corporation Information
10.17.2 Fontana Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Fontana Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Fontana Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.17.5 Fontana Recent Development
10.18 Sundram Fasteners
10.18.1 Sundram Fasteners Corporation Information
10.18.2 Sundram Fasteners Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 Sundram Fasteners Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 Sundram Fasteners Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.18.5 Sundram Fasteners Recent Development
10.19 CISER
10.19.1 CISER Corporation Information
10.19.2 CISER Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 CISER Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 CISER Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.19.5 CISER Recent Development
10.20 TR Fastenings
10.20.1 TR Fastenings Corporation Information
10.20.2 TR Fastenings Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 TR Fastenings Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 TR Fastenings Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.20.5 TR Fastenings Recent Development
10.21 Agrati Group
10.21.1 Agrati Group Corporation Information
10.21.2 Agrati Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Agrati Group Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Agrati Group Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.21.5 Agrati Group Recent Development
10.22 ATF
10.22.1 ATF Corporation Information
10.22.2 ATF Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 ATF Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 ATF Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.22.5 ATF Recent Development
10.23 Oglaend System
10.23.1 Oglaend System Corporation Information
10.23.2 Oglaend System Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Oglaend System Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Oglaend System Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.23.5 Oglaend System Recent Development
10.24 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd.
10.24.1 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
10.24.2 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.24.5 Nitto Seiko Co., Ltd. Recent Development
10.25 Penn Engineering
10.25.1 Penn Engineering Corporation Information
10.25.2 Penn Engineering Introduction and Business Overview
10.25.3 Penn Engineering Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.25.4 Penn Engineering Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.25.5 Penn Engineering Recent Development
10.26 NAFCO
10.26.1 NAFCO Corporation Information
10.26.2 NAFCO Introduction and Business Overview
10.26.3 NAFCO Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.26.4 NAFCO Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.26.5 NAFCO Recent Development
10.27 Bulten
10.27.1 Bulten Corporation Information
10.27.2 Bulten Introduction and Business Overview
10.27.3 Bulten Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.27.4 Bulten Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.27.5 Bulten Recent Development
10.28 TR Fastening
10.28.1 TR Fastening Corporation Information
10.28.2 TR Fastening Introduction and Business Overview
10.28.3 TR Fastening Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.28.4 TR Fastening Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.28.5 TR Fastening Recent Development
10.29 Meira
10.29.1 Meira Corporation Information
10.29.2 Meira Introduction and Business Overview
10.29.3 Meira Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.29.4 Meira Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.29.5 Meira Recent Development
10.30 Keller Kalmbach
10.30.1 Keller Kalmbach Corporation Information
10.30.2 Keller Kalmbach Introduction and Business Overview
10.30.3 Keller Kalmbach Industrial Threaded Fastener Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.30.4 Keller Kalmbach Industrial Threaded Fastener Products Offered
10.30.5 Keller Kalmbach Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Industrial Threaded Fastener Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Industrial Threaded Fastener Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Industrial Threaded Fastener Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Industrial Threaded Fastener Distributors
12.3 Industrial Threaded Fastener Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
