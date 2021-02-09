DelveInsight has launched a new report “Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market”

Neuropathic Pain is caused by a lesion or disease of the somatosensory system, including peripheral fibres (Aβ, Aδ and C fibres) and central neurons, and affects 7–10% of the general population. Multiple causes of neuropathic pain have been described and its incidence is likely to increase owing to the ageing global population, increased incidence of diabetes mellitus and improved survival from cancer after chemotherapy.

Neuropathic pain may result from disorders of the peripheral nervous system or the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). Thus, neuropathic pain may be divided into peripheral neuropathic pain, central neuropathic pain, or mixed (peripheral and central) neuropathic pain. The treatment initially focuses on resolving the underlying cause. Medications used to treat neuropathic pain include over-the-counter analgesics, anticonvulsants, tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs), topical anesthetic agents, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), antiarrhythmics, narcotic analgesics, and opioids.

Central neuropathic pain results include multiple sclerosis (MS), spinal cord injury (SCI), central post stroke pain, and Parkinson disease. Neuropathic pain is usually caused by chronic, progressive nerve disease, and it can also occur as the result of injury or infection. Chronic neuropathic pain, can flare up at any time without an obvious pain-inducing event or factor. Acute neuropathic pain which is uncommon, can occur as well.

Neuropathic pain underlies an estimated 30–65% of the activity seen at hospital pain clinics

The report covers the descriptive overview of Chronic Neuropathic Pain, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chronic Neuropathic Pain epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chronic Neuropathic Pain are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Chronic Neuropathic Pain market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Chronic Neuropathic Pain Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Chronic Neuropathic Pain Chronic Neuropathic Pain Market Chronic Neuropathic Pain Disease Patient Journey Chronic Neuropathic Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Chronic Neuropathic Pain Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Chronic Neuropathic Pain: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chronic Neuropathic Pain KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

