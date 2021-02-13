Global Stainless Steel Alloys Market: Introduction

Stainless steel alloy is also known as stainless steel or inox steel. The stainless steel alloy is a metal alloy that contains a minimum 10.5% chromium & maximum 30% chromium and are more resistant to corrosion than normal steels. Stainless steel alloy is a metal which looks bright owing to its high light reflecting properties and exhibits high resistance to stain and oxidation in air at ambient temperatures. Composition of stainless steels alloy can vary from a simple alloy of iron and chromium to complex alloys containing nickel, chromium, and various other elements in small quantities.

How about looking through the sample of Stainless Steel Alloys market report? https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31084

Global Stainless Steel Alloys Market: Dynamics

The properties of stainless steel such as corrosion resistance, tensile strength, and aesthetic appearance are expected to propel the market growth from end-use industries namely automotive and transportation and infrastructure & construction. The increasing government regulations towards carbon emissions estimated to create demand for stainless steel in manufacturing of automobiles, white goods and other equipment. As the stainless steel is recyclable, the material is favoured to be used an alloy which is widely used in the construction of bridges, buildings, and other architectural structures. However, oversupply of steel, demand slowdown in manufacturing sector, escalating raw material prices, increasing use of aluminium and carbon fibers as a viable substitute, owing to its advantages such as fuel efficiency, durability, and performance, in automotive component are expected to restraint the demand of stainless steel alloy in the future.

Want a sneak peek into the Stainless Steel Alloys market? Access the “TOC” of Stainless Steel Alloys market report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/31084

Global Stainless Steel Alloys Market: Segmentation

Based on the Product Type Austenitic

Ferritic

Martensitic Based on the Grade 200 Series

300 Series

400 Series

Duplex Series Based on the Product Form Hot/Cold Bars

Hot Coils

Others Based on the Application Automotive and Transportation

Infrastructure & Construction

Metal products

Consumer goods

Heavy industries

Global Stainless Steel Alloys Market: Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to dominate the stainless steel alloys market, growing adoption of stainless steel in oil & gas industry for off-shore oil rigs in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to create significant growth opportunity for the stainless steel alloys market as the region has presence of huge raw material reserves in various countries in Asia Pacific and infrastructural development including shopping malls, highways, railways, and airports is projected to boost the market in near future. Europe is accounts for significant share in the global market, due to growing automotive sector in countries such as Germany is forecast to assist the regional demand. Europe is expected to follow by Asia Pacific region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa region are expected to have a sluggish growth in the global stainless steel alloys market.

Planning to enter the arena of Stainless Steel Alloys market? Prebook our Stainless Steel Alloys market report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31084

Global Stainless Steel Alloys Market: Market Participants

Globally, the stainless steel alloys market is found to be moderately fragmented in nature owing to the presence of a large number of players. Manufacturers of stainless steel alloys are focusing on expanding their business through acquisitions and collaborations with other market players. For instance, on 7th November, 2019, Acerinox, S.A. acquires VDM Metals, a prominent producer of specialty alloys in Germany. This acquisition help Acerinox to grow into new markets with tailor-made projects and solutions and higher added value materials.

Some of the key players involved in the stainless steel alloys market include Aperam S.A., Bristol Metals LLC, RTI Industries, Nippon Steel Corporation, Sandvik AB, ArcelorMittal S.A., Thyssenkrupp AG, Jindal Stainless, Outokumpu OYJ, Pohang Iron and Steel (Posco), JFE Holdings, Inc., Acerinox S.A, Mexinox, Sandmeyer steel company, Schmolz + Bickenbach AG, Ta Chen International, Guangxi Chengde Group, among others.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s

Chemicals & Nanomaterials Industry

About us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]