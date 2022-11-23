Get Tinder Plus Free (Via Panda Helper)

There is no doubt that Tinder is the best and www.datingranking.net/huggle-review/ the most prominent dating app on our planet Earth. This app commenced its voyage way back in 2012 and now more than 50 million people in about 196 countries are currently using it to find their right partner. It helps in discovering a suitable companion for you and if all goes well, then you can end up quite happily with him/her.

You always have a choice of using the free and basic version of Tinder on your device. Also, if you are interested in using the premium features, then you can obtain Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold. But premium versions don’t come for free. That’s right, you have to lose some weight of your wallet for these features! We know that it’s not possible for all of us to just simply buy these versions. So, the real question we must ask ourselves is… “How to get them for free?”

Many hacked versions of Tinder have appeared on the internet but only some of them have managed to survive. Which is why in this article we are informing you how to include various features like unlimited likes, swipes, super likes, and many more to your Tinder profile for free. Go through the whole page to know more about it!

Tinder Features

Swipe: It’s one of the major features of the app. Swiping right means that you have liked someone’s profile. Otherwise, keep swiping left for checking out new profiles. The basic version permits you to perform a limited number of swipes in 12-hour time limit.

User Profile: It enables you to view various info like the profile picture, birthday, profile’s description, age, and so much more.

Super Like: Swipe up to super like any profile you want. A blue star will appear near their name after using it. It shows how much you actually like them.

Boost: It’s an awesome feature. It takes your profile to the top positions of the user’s search list. For at least 30 minutes, the top position will be granted to you in your nearby region. But it is only available in Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold.

Rewind: One of the most incredible features of Tinder Gold and Tinder Plus. Imagine yourself accidentally left swiping someone’s profile and now you want to undo your mistake. Well, Rewind is just the option for you.

Passport: This feature certainly helps you in getting a match in different places. It shows the exact distance between you and your perfect match. You can select only 4 places in it.

Furthermore, it also shows you all those people who have liked your profile and authorizes you to block the irritating people. But remember, you can’t unblock them once you have blocked them. Other features like Noonlight Timeline, Photo Verification, Super Boost, and many more will be soon available.

Unlimited Likes or Swipes on Tinder

Finally, the moment we were all waiting for! We know how hard it is for all of you to pay for these features and end up losing the weight of your wallet. Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold both like to take a serious amount from its users for these features. Now, you don’t have to spend your money anymore.

We have mentioned some tricks below by which you can use Tinder Gold or Tinder Plus for absolutely free. Yes, that’s right! Now, no one can stop you from getting unlimited likes and swipes!

Get Tinder Gold Free (Via Apkgem)

Step 3: Now, you will witness its online status and number of users. Scroll down the page to hit the injection button.

Step 4: It will consume some time to process your request. Now, you have to select your phone’s version whether it’s an iOS or Android device.

Step 6: After refreshing the page, a load apps option will be shown to you at the bottom click it and enjoy.

Step 5: The mod apk will ask you to log in via your Facebook account or your mobile number. You can choose whatever option you like.