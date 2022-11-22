How to get Tinder Gold Free 2022

Tinder, this is the famous dating app similar to Badoo Premium that has captivated the hearts of many couples and the sexual lives of others. Really everyone uses it to their preference; from meet people, make friends or spend an exciting night. However, even though Tinder is free, it may not be very effective for some people. Therefore this application offers the opportunity to have Tinder Gold (maybe free), a premium membership that will allow you to link growlr even more.

Since Tinder came on the market, searches have been completely promoted on the network, since how to have a better Tinder profile, how to flirt on Tinder, how it works, etc.. However, a very important detail that many people are interested in, is about how to have a free Tinder Gold membership, a very interesting search and that is probably the reason why you are reading this.

So don’t worry, if you want to know all about this hot app stay in this article, we will talk about very interesting topics. Also, we will talk about what is tinder gold, what are its benefits, and how to acquire it.

But before continuing, I will spoil you. It’s not possible get free Tinder Gold Have you been surprised? Well, it is reality. However, there is an alternative that we are going to comment on throughout the post that will help you get this membership in a more legitimate way and clarify how other pages want to deceive you.

What is Tinder Gold?

Tinder Gold It is a membership that Tinder offers within its monthly paid subscriptions. Too membership exists as Tinder Plus, which offers you fewer benefits with the advantage of being cheaper. Each of the memberships offers you additional functions that will make you enjoy of a much more extensive freedom than other users have.

Officially to have Tinder Gold You must locate the golden star that you will find in the upper area of the main window. That star, in addition to taking you to the membership section, tells you how many people have “liked” your profile, an opportunity to be able to match with them.

Each of the benefits that having Tinder Gold offers:

Give unlimited likes.

Know the people who liked your profile. By acquiring Tinder Gold it will be possible to see the list of people who like you, an easier way to match.

Passport for travelers. If you are a person who travels frequently, you will surely be interested in matching with people who are not in your country. So when you travel to that country, you can have an appointment.

You will have 5 super likes available daily.

Increase your exposure. Once a month you can activate the boost of your profile, this will make your profile the most viewed in your area.

Get access to the best of the best. You have access to the top picks, which is the area of the most prominent people. You can like each one and see if the action is reciprocal.

Zero Ads.

These would be each of the additional features that Tinder offers when accessing in the Gold subscription. This will make your in-app adventure much more effective. But, in the end you must bear in mind that everything depends on you and how you use the Tinder application.

The truth about having free Tinder Gold without paying

As we well know apps like Tinder are free since they need to allow the passage of users in order to later sell memberships, in case the user needs it.