Organization Between Personality traits/Dimensions and you may Fear of Zero Mobile Contacts (nomophobia): Results of an excellent Lebanese Federal Studies

Joseph E. Dib, PhD a ; Rabih Hallit, MD b ; Marwan Akel, PharmD, Mph, PhD c ; Clarissa Chalhoub, MD b ; Maria Hachem, MD b ; Souheil Hallit, PharmD, PhD, MSc, Mph b,d,age,‡, *; and you can Sahar Obeid, PhD f,‡

Abstract

Objective: To learn nomophobia into the a giant shot of Lebanese grownups and you will the reference to characteristics or other sociodemographic things that can subscribe to the diagnosis such as for instance intercourse, adult position, and you can smoking.

Methods: That it cross-sectional data are held anywhere between . A total of dos,260 customers at random chosen regarding areas for the Lebanon finished a survey on the sociodemographic attribute and you may smoking. Participants in addition to accomplished the newest Nomophobia Questionnaire, Personality List to possess DSM-5, and you will NEO Five-Basis Inventory.

Results: The results off good linear regression, bringing the nomophobia rating given that dependent changeable, revealed that highest neuroticism (B = 0.648), amount of waterpipes used per week (B = 0.749), and you will disinhibition (B = 0.706) were rather associated with highest nomophobia, while even more agreeableness (B = ?0.535) and you may withdrawal (B = ?0.594) was basically significantly from the straight down nomophobia.

Conclusions: This study assessed the fresh new version off inherent characteristics using 2 confirmed character forms in addition to their connection with nomophobia. Since the electronic play with grows more commonplace contained in this individual and elite group elements out of existence, nomophobia you are going to getting a worry risk. Future degree will be work with precautionary and you can treatment measures regarding the type of good sense ways.

a division away from Psychiatry and Health-related Psychology, College regarding Medicine, College or university out of Nottingham, Nottingham, Uk b University regarding Drug and you may Medical Sciences, Holy Heart College away from Kaslik, Jounieh, Lebanon c School out-of Pharmacy, Lebanese In the world College or university, Beirut, Lebanon d Research Service, Psychiatric Health of one’s Mix, Jal Eddib, Lebanon age Therapy Agency, School away from Humanities, Effat College or university, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia f Societal and you can Training Sciences Company, College out of Arts and you may Sciences, Lebanese American College, Jbeil, Lebanon ‡Past co-people. *Involved authors: Souheil Hallit, PharmD, PhD, MSc, Miles per hour, College out of Drug and Medical Sciences, Holy Spirit College or university off Kaslik, PO Box 446, Jounieh, Lebanon () and Sahar Obeid, PhD, Social and you will Degree Sciences Department, College from Arts and Sciences, Lebanese Western College, Jbeil, Lebanon ().

The new actually-increasing the means to access digital equipment such as for example personal computers, tablets, and you can mobile phones was resulting in changes in individuals’ habits and geek2geek PЕ™ihlГЎsit se you may behavior. step 1 Nomophobia, identified as an anxiety, soreness, and you can stress that originates from the brand new nonavailability ones digital equipment, 2 has been called a condition of one’s modern world and you can has only already been found in today’s world. For this reason, the proposal to possess addition about up-to-date DSM-5 is still up to have debate, step 3 towards DSM-IV cuatro stating that to have a proper analysis away from personal fear ailment to-be generated, nomophobia need to be causing a life threatening interference from inside the a significant urban area of the person’s lives (entertainment, societal lives, work). Currently, it is sometimes complicated to find out just what constitutes a full medical diagnosis instead than attributes of ailment. step 3 Signs and symptoms of nomophobia in the literature depict it a good illness with each other stress and you can addicting behaviors particularly being stressed regarding getting rather than portable or net connection, constantly examining to have notifications (known as ringxiety), preferring virtual interaction over genuine-big date telecommunications, and incurring loans or great expenses from mobile phone have fun with. step 3 Considering the vast amount out of literary works into nomophobia, it could be argued the infection remains understudied due to brand new differing generalized items associated with it such as for instance characteristics, group activities, and you will substance use, 5 and therefore this study usually seek to target.