Hundreds of companies have voluntarily adopted EEO policies that include sexual orientation and gender identity

In 22 states and hundreds of localities across the country, employers have already been bound by laws that prohibit discrimination against at least some members of the LGBT community. If protecting LGBT employees created a tidal wave of litigation or bankrupted companies, we certainly would have seen that. Instead, non-discrimination laws can decrease the incidents of discrimination by placing both employers and employees on notice that discriminatory behavior is both unacceptable and illegal. We have seen businesses succeed and American families protected and that should be the reality for our entire nation. The Equality Act thus codifies this existing area of sex discrimination guidance and practice, providing increased clarity for everyone.

Further, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has been accepting claims of gender identity discrimination since 2011 and of sexual orientation discrimination since 2013 for processing and voluntary resolution

8. What kind of relief is available under the Equality Act for employment discrimination? The Equality Act adds explicit references to sexual orientation and gender identity within Title VII. It makes clear that the same enforcement mechanisms and remedies under existing law also apply to sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination. This means a complainant must go through the administrative mechanism of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. That person may then file a lawsuit in federal court and, if successful, may receive injunctive relief, such as reinstatement and/or back pay. Compensatory and punitive money damages are allowed under Title VII. Attorney's fees are available.

1. Who is protected from discrimination in housing under the Equality Act? The Fair Housing Act currently prohibits discrimination in housing by landlords and real estate companies as well as other entities, including municipalities, banks, and other lending institutions and homeowners insurance companies on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national original, familial status, or disability. The Equality Act writes sexual orientation and gender identity into this Fair Housing Act list of protected personal characteristics. This includes protections from discrimination in the sale or rental of housing and access to brokerage services based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

2. What entities are covered under the Equality Act? The Fair Housing Act and the Equality Act apply to direct providers of housing, which include landlords and real estate companies, as well as other entities involved with homeownership or rental. It also applies to municipalities, banks, and other lending institutions and insurance companies. It does not apply to private home owners renting a room or apartment in their own home. It also does not cover individuals seeking roommates.

3. Does the Equality Act have an exemption for religious organizations? Yes. The Equality Act amends the Fair Housing Act without changing the religious exemption that is currently part of the Fair Housing Act. This exemption preserves the right of a religious organization or nonprofit institution operated by a religious organization to sell, rent, or occupy a dwelling that the organization owns or operates for persons of the same religion as long as it is not operated for commercial purposes.

4. Why are federal housing protections important for LGBT people? National surveys, including a study commissioned by the Department of Housing and Urban Development show that LGBT people frequently experience discrimination when seeking to rent or purchase a home. Housing discrimination takes a variety of forms. Same-sex couples may experience discrimination when shopping for a home or renting an apartment by a prospective landlord or seller.