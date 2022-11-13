A better matching algorithm Better control over user conduct Enhanced security Better enforcement of nudity-related regulations A gift of gab for your dating app

1. A better matching algorithm

Machine Learning can also be harnessed to analyze the vast variety of historical data amassed by your system with a view to calculating a more precise compatibility score. In plain language, ML can analyze the matches made in the application across several dozen diverse parameters, uncover any hidden dependencies, and then enrich your app’s matching algorithm with this knowledge. If you are not too familiar with Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, you can hardly ever imagine how sophisticated the whole thing can get and how appealing to your target audience it can be.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Aussie’s most trusted dating site RSVP has been able to hike up their number of accepted conversation requests by some 80% by shifting from profile-based matching to behavior-based matching.

In theory, you can give the users of your app data-driven insights into things that range from the odds of them having sex on the first date to them getting e-changer, don’t you think so?

2. Better control over user conduct

Another great application of AI can be safeguarding your users against anything that is off-limits, including comments and obscenities that would then be immediately discovered and eliminated by your moderators.

3. Enhanced security

It’s not just good to allow your users to be led down the garden path by someone using somebody else’s pics if you can prevent this from happening. www.datingranking.net/de/sugar-momma-sites/ You know full well not all jokes turn out to be funny on the receiving end and this is just the case in point.

The AI technology of Computer Vision and, in particular, the technique called facial recognition, can allow you to identify the same photos used in more than one user profile and inform the user accordingly.

4. Better enforcement of nudity-related regulations

Computer vision can also help you enforce your site’s nudity-related policy and identify all occurrences of indecent exposure as soon as they start taking place.

Ultimately, AI can give your app a voice. An AI-driven conversational chatbot can become your user’s reliable guide in finding the relationship they need. There’s hardly anything more efficient if you want to make a dating app more engaging and retentive.

How to build a dating app in 5 steps

Before you embark on the app development process itself, it is important for you to make it clear what structure your future dating app will have and what technologies will underlie it. Basically, most mobile applications are the result of going through the following steps: