How to Tell if Someone is On Facebook Dating (Freely & Secretly)

Similar to Tinder, Facebook Dating is a great choice for those seeking romantic connections through the global social network. You can find potential dates based on your interests, preferences, events or things you do on Facebook. If you’re wondering whether you can search for someone on Facebook Dating, the answer will be a “Yes” and “No”.

Although the app doesn’t allow you to search for a specific user directly, a powerful people search engine can help you find someone on Facebook Dating or other dating sites easily. You just need to know either their names, contact info or get one of their photos.

1. Add a secret crush

You may already know some free tricks to check if someone is on a dating site, such as registering a new account with the person’s email address or phone number. But this won’t work on Facebook Dating as it’s connected with the Facebook account and requires no additional log-in. What’s more, the Facebook Dating profiles are only accessible by users who join the platform. That said, they can’t be searched publicly through search engines like Google or Bing.

An workaround is to join Facebook Dating by yourself. Although you won’t be matched with a current Facebook friend, you can add your Facebook friends or Instagram followers as a secret crush. They won’t be notified of this until they opt into the app. And if your crush also adds you to their Secret Crush list, it’s a match. If this method doesn’t help, use a people search tool like TruthFinder to track the person’s online activities.

2. Run a dating background check with TruthFinder

TruthFinder is a convenient and legitimate tool for you to run dating background checks on almost anyone. By entering a name or phone number, you’re able to explore the associated social media or dating profiles and even check out the person’s background info such as education, criminial records, property and more. Here’s how to get started:

3) Wait until the background report is fully generated, and you should see which dating website the person has a profile on.

3. Reverse search image with Social Catfish

2) It may take a few minutes to complete the search. Once done, unlock the full report and get useful information you need.

Looking to learn more about someone you just Military Sites dating app met online? You can also search by his/her username and find who’s behind:

4. Get all social media accounts with Spokeo

3) When the search completes, you should receive a comprehensive and detailed report which includes all the dating sites and social networks that the user has registered for.

2) You can look up anyone by his/her name, phone number or email. Select a type you prefer, then enter the required information and click Search.

3) Wait a couple of minutes for the full report to load up. You can uncover a wealth of useful information about the person you’re looking for. Scroll to the Social Media part and you should which popular social media networks (s)he is on and their exact usernames.

So this is all about how to find out if someone is on Facebook Dating. Hopefully the tips help. If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free to leave a comment below.

By Brinksley Hong

Brinksley is a content writer for Super Easy. As an online shopping addict, she enjoys discovering deals and coupons to save money and sharing them with more readers. She is also obsessed with reading, traveling and music, and has a particular passion for technology and digital marketing.