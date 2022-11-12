Samplers: a-b d-h along with towards the Mosaic MD5-212 [CD] titled The fresh Blue Note STANLEY TURRENTINE QUINTET/SEXTET Studio Lessons

Solar power (Kilometers Davis) – 6:02 c

Englewood High cliffs, Nj: October 21, 1963 Blue Mitchell (tp); Stanley Turrentine (ts); Shirley Scott (org); Earl Can get (b); Al Harewood (d).

d. (tk. 9) Cherry Area (Neil Hefti) – 5:57e . (tk.17) Blues Into the Hoss’ Apartment (Basie/Foster) – 6:39f . (tk.20) Midnight Bluish (Burke/Leslie) – 9:fifty grams . (tk.25) You to O’Clock Plunge (Matter Basie) – 7:47h . (tk.30) Spring Really can Hang You Within the Really (Wolf/Landesman) – 6:fourteen

Issues: a-b d-h toward Blue Mention 50999 2 65141 dos step 3 [CD]. d-h for the Bluish Notice BLP4150 (mono), Blue Mention BST84150 (stereo), Bluish Notice (Jap) TOCJ-4150 [CD]. d g including into Blue Note BN-LA394-H2 titled STANLEY TURRENTINE . h as well as toward Blue Notice 0946 step three 41084 2 3 [CD] called Audio For Partners . Producer: Alfred Lion Professional: Rudy Van Gelder Notes: Leonard Feather. Bob Blumenthal (Blue Note 50999 dos 65141 dos step three [CD]).

Spirit SHOUTIN’ Shirley Scott and you may Stanley TurrentineEnglewood Cliffs, Nj-new jersey: October fifteen, 1963 Stanley Turrentine (ts); Shirley Scott (org); Earl Could possibly get (b); Grassella Oliphant (d).

a. Gravy Waltz (Allen/Brown) – 4:twenty-five b. On Nonetheless Of your own Evening (Cole Porter) – 7:00c. Deep down Spirit (Stanley Turrentine) – 9:35d. Serenata (Leroy Anderson) – 7:55 elizabeth. Soul Shoutin’ (Stanley Turrentine) – 5:forty

Issues: a-age towards Esteem Publicity-7312, Stature (Jap) VICJ-23092 [CD]. a-age in addition to to your Prestige PRCD-dos414dos-2 [CD] called Spirit SHOUTIN’ (see the Soul Are Ready for further headings). Singles: c-e as well as to the Status 45-328 Samplers: b and towards the Status PRT-7773 entitled The best of SHIRLEY SCOTT That have STANLEY TURRENTINE: Having Breathtaking Anyone . c e also towards the Stature Public relations-7707 titled The best of SHIRLEY SCOTT And STANLEY TURRENTINE . age in addition to towards the Kent (E) Computer game KEND-139 [CD] called MOD JAZZ , Esteem PRCD-110dos7-dos [CD] called Queen Of the Organ: Art gallery Record album and you will Esteem PRCD-5810-dos Incentive [CD] named Esteem Users COLLECTOR’S Model Frequency 10 (an advantage disc with the put called Prestige Profiles – EDDIE “LOCKJAW” DAVIS ). Producer: Ozzie Cadena Professional: Rudy Van Gelder Notes: Francis Squibb

HUSTLIN’ Stanley TurrentineEnglewood Cliffs, Nj-new jersey: January twenty-four, 1964 Stanley Turrentine (ts); Shirley Scott (org); Kenny Burrell (g); Bob Cranshaw (b); Otis Finch (d).

an effective. (1286 (tk. 3)) One thing Happens to Myself (M. Fischer/J. Segal) – 6:11b. (1287 (tk. 8)) The newest Hustler (Stanley Turrentine) – 5:59 c. (1288 (tk. 9)) Love Letters (V. Young/E. Heyman) – 7:35d. (1289 (tk.24)) Goin’ Family (Anton Dvorak) – 7:02e. (1290 (tk.26)) Ladyfingers (Shirley Scott) – 6:19f. (1291 (tk.28)) Difficulties Zero. dos (L. Price/H. Logan) – 7:45

Issues: a-f towards the Bluish Notice BLP-4162 (mono), Blue Notice BST-84162 (stereo), Blue Mention 7243 5 40036 dos 2 [CD], Bluish Notice (Jap) TOCJ-4162 [CD], Bluish Notice (Jap) TOCJ-9363 [CD], Bluish Note (Jap) TOCJ-6635 [CD]. Samplers: b and towards Blue Notice CDP 7243 8 32993 dos 5 [CD] entitled ESQUIRE: Towards the The White . f plus toward Bluish Note BN-LA394-H2 titled STANLEY TURRENTINE . Producer: Alfred Lion Engineer: Rudy Van Gelder Notes: Ira Gitler (Bluish Notice BLP-4162 (mono), Blue Notice BST-84162 (stereo)). Ira Gitler, Bob Blumenthal (Bluish Note 7243 5 40036 dos 2 [CD]).

TRAVELIN’ Light Shirley Scott Kenny BurrellEnglewood Cliffs, Nj: March 17, 1964 Shirley Scott (org); Kenny Burrell (g); Eddie Khan (b); Otis Finch (d).

a beneficial. Travelin’ White (Young/Mercer/Mundy) – 4:41b. Sweet And simple (Keith/Bergman/Spence) – 4:33 d. It Call it Stormy Monday (Aaron Walker) – age. Baby It’s Cold Outside (Frank Loesser) – 3:48 f. The brand new Kerry Dance (traditional) – 3:02

Issues: a-f into Stature Advertising-7328. a-f along with to your Prestige PRCD-dos4dos33-dos [CD] titled Heart Aunt (find Soul Sister for additional headings). Singles: a great f as well as towards the Stature forty five-337 . Producer: Ozzie Cadena Engineer: Rudy Van Gelder Cards: R. D. Harlan