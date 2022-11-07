OLG, in its sole discretion, may from time to time return Unutilized Funds to a Player by other appropriate means

OLG will require the Player to submit documentation (by electronic upload via or as OLG may otherwise instruct) that, in OLG’s sole determination, evidences the Player’s authority over the bank account that is to be registered. For example, OLG may require a copy of a void cheque or a bank account statement, in either case which includes the Player’s name, civic address and the bank account number, all of which must match the information associated with the Player Account that is stored in OLG’s iGaming System;

by submitting such documentation to OLG, the Player will be deemed to represent and warrant to OLG that such documentation is a true, accurate and complete copy of the original; and

if the Player registers a bank account that is held jointly with one or more other persons, withdrawals of Unutilized Funds from their Player Account will be paid into such joint account and, therefore, may be accessed by the other account holders.

A Player will not be entitled to specify any other payment method or currency of payment for a withdrawal. For example, a Player will not be able to withdraw Unutilized Funds to a credit card even if the Player used a credit card to deposit funds with OLG for purposes of funding the notional balance of their Player Account.

7.2 Withdrawal Limits and Limitations

Subject to the terms and conditions of this Agreement, a Player may withdraw Unutilized Funds from their Player Account up to the then-current balance of Unutilized Funds.

A Player will not be entitled to withdraw Unutilized Funds from a Player Account through at any time that a Player Account is Suspended unless OLG, in its sole discretion, determines that the withdrawal (in whole or in part) will be permitted. If a Player Account is Suspended and the Player wants to make a withdrawal of Unutilized Funds, the Player must contact Player Support.

OLG may from time to time specify minimum and maximum withdrawal amounts applicable to Player Accounts. As of the date of this Agreement, the minimum amount of a single withdrawal of Unutilized Funds by a Player is $2, and there is no maximum amount of a single withdrawal of Unutilized Funds by a Player. If a Player wishes to withdraw less than the specified minimum amount, the Player must contact Player Support.

OLG may from time to time limit the number of withdrawals of Unutilized Funds by a Player that a Player can make during a specified period of time. As of the date of this Agreement, a Player is permitted to make only one withdrawal of Unutilized Funds per day.

7.3 Withdrawal Cancellations

OLG may, in its discretion, refuse a withdrawal request if OLG suspects such withdrawal is made in breach of this Agreement (whether or not such violation is a Material Breach). OLG will make reasonable efforts to promptly notify the Player of such refusal via the Player Contact Information associated with the Player Account.

A Player may cancel their withdrawal request through their Player Account. Provided such cancellation has not been processed by OLG, the relevant funds will be returned to the Unutilized Funds in the Player Account.

7.4 Withdrawal Processing Times

Following a Player’s request to withdraw Unutilized Funds from their Player Account and the satisfaction of all other terms and conditions for a withdrawal (including providing any required information or documentation to OLG), in most circumstances OLG will be able to process the withdrawal within three Business Days. In some circumstances, a longer period of time for processing a withdrawal may be required. OLG will not be required to notify the Player of any delay associated with the processing of a withdrawal of Unutilized Funds or the reason for such delay unless additional information or documentation is required to be provided by the Player.