Live Casino House is an online casino focussed on, you guessed it live dealer games! The aptly named casino brings all the excitement of a real-life casino without the need to head to your local (or not so local) casino! Live Casino House proudly calls themselves Asia’s number one live casino, so do they live up to their name? Our casino review will tell you everything you need to know and more!

About this casino

If you love the thrill of live gaming but maybe don’t have an actual casino close to where you live, then the next best thing is an online live casino. The convenience of these online venues allows players to access their favourite table games, interact with actual croupiers and enjoy the immersive experience all from the comfort of home! At Live Casino House, you’ll have access to more than 100 tables games, more than most actual casinos! In addition to their live games, players can choose between 1000 different online slot games! The Las Vegas experience is alive and well at this casino!

The genuinely international casino will take you wherever you want to go in the world with live casino games streamed in real time from multiple global locations. And that’s not the only international thing about Live Casino House. They also operate in many languages, including offering players support in English, Japanese, Chinese, Thai, Vietnamese and Taiwanese. There is plenty of technical help that can be found on their website, but best online craps it’s much easier to make use of their customer support team who are available daily (not 24-hour) via live chat and email to support you.

They are all for taking good care of their players with a variety of offers and promotions available each day. There is an unlimited daily 10% reload bonus plus a weekly rebate! Make sure you check out their offers page when you pay them a visit.

Slots and Games

Live Casino House is home to many different games, and it’s not just about live dealer games either. They have an impressive choice of slots available too! They have brought together some of the most prominent software developers specialising in online gaming including Plain Gaming, Play ‘N Go, Betsoft, Yggdrasil Gaming, Thunderkick, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, GamePlay and Vivo Gaming. The likes of Ezugi and Evolution gaming are producers of some of the most exciting and realistic live casino games in the industry, so it makes sense for Live Casino House to choose to feature their games.

Live Casino fans will fully appreciate the range of games available. There are even multiple locations where you can enjoy the thrill of the casino floor including Macau, Paris, Tokyo, Manilla, Beijing and of course Las Vegas. The hard decision will be knowing where to go first!

If you want to step away from the live casino games and enjoy some light-hearted slots fun, then Live Casino House more than caters for your needs with over 1000 games in store. There are plenty of different genres and fun themes with endless bonus features, free spins, wilds and multipliers waiting to be discovered! What to play first will be the toughest choice you make today!

Live Casino House Welcome Package up to $1,500

New Live Casino House players will be able to claim up to $1500 as part of their Welcome Bonus! It is available over your first three deposits as follows:

First deposit = 100% match bonus up to $500

Second deposit = 75% match bonus up to $500

Third deposit = 50% match bonus up to $500

To claim your first deposit match bonus, follow the link below and register your new account and make a first deposit to the casino:

This online casino offer is exclusive to new Live Casino House customers residing in Japan. Deposit min $10 to claim each bonus. Maximum bonus amount $1500 available. Wagering requirements 40x. One per person per household. General bonus terms and conditions apply.

Date Established: 2017Mobile Casino: YesPlay in Kiwi Dollars: NoSoftware: Plain Gaming, Play ‘N Go, Betsoft, GamesOS, Yggdrasil Gaming, Thunderkick, Evolution Gaming, Ezugi, GamePlay, Quickspin, Vivo GamingGambling License: Government of CuracaoCustomer Support: Live Chat, Email

IMPORTANT NOTICE – Make sure you are aware of gambling regulations in your country of residence. Please ensure you are not playing from a restricted country before you sign up at Live Casino House.

