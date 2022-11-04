11.1 Closure of a Player Account by the Player

A Player may close their Player Account at any time by contacting Player Support (“Closed Account”). If a Player is no longer eligible to have a Player Account (for example, if the Player will be relocating to a jurisdiction outside of the Province of Ontario, or if the Player becomes an Excluded Individual), the Player is required to Close their Player Account.

Upon Closure of a Player Account, the Player Account will no longer be accessible by the Player until such time as the Player has contacted Player Support to request a re-opening of the Player Account and OLG has approved of such re-opening. All Future Game Transactions associated with the Closed Player Account that have not been completed by the time of Closure will be cancelled.

Notwithstanding the Closure of the account, OLG will retain a Player’s information in accordance with its record retention policies. For more information on how OLG retains a Player’s personal information, see the OLG Internet Gaming Privacy and Cookie Policy

Subject to the minimum withdrawal requirements in Section 7.2 and documentation requirements in Section 4.3, if a Player Closes their Player Account and Unutilized Funds remain in the Player Account at that time, OLG will return the Unutilized Funds to the Player’s bank account that is associated with the Player Account, the details of which are stored by OLG on the iGaming System. In the event that no bank account is associated with the Player Account, or if OLG is not able to successfully deposit the Unutilized Funds in such bank account (for example, because the bank account has been closed or because OLG requires additional information in order to confirm that the bank account belongs to the Player), OLG will use reasonable efforts to contact the Player using the Player Contact Information to advise as to the status of the Player Account and the balance of Unutilized Funds.

12.1 Suspension of a Player Account

OLG shall have the right to suspend a Player Account at any time in its sole discretion (a "Suspended Account"). Without limiting the foregoing, and by way of example only, OLG may Suspend a Player's access to their Player Account if it suspects that the Player has improperly initiated a Chargeback or has committed any breach of this Player Agreement, applicable law, Lottery Game Rules, and/or the Pay-to-Play Game Rules.

a Player will be unable to login or access their Player Account; a Player will be unable to withdraw any Unutilized Funds unless OLG, in its sole discretion, determines otherwise; all Future Game Transactions associated with the Suspended Player Account will be suspended and/or cancelled (i.e. no purchase or other financial transaction in respect thereof that has not been completed at the time the Player Account is Suspended will be completed); and a Player may be required to cooperate with any investigations conducted by OLG into the Player’s conduct prior to the Suspension being lifted (including provisions of additional documentation or information as requested by OLG). Failure to cooperate with this subsection 12.1(d) shall be deemed a Material Breach of this Agreement.

If, during the Suspension, OLG determines that the Player has committed a Material Breach of this Agreement, it may Deactivate the Player Account in accordance with Section 12.2.

12.2 Deactivation of Player Accounts

OLG shall have the right to deactivate a Player Account at any time in its sole discretion (a “Deactivated Account”).

If OLG Deactivates a Player Account, OLG will deposit an amount equal to the Unutilized Funds as at such date into the bank account that is associated with the Player Account (subject to the minimum withdrawal requirements detailed in Section 7.2 and additional documentation requirements in Section 4.3), the details of which are stored by OLG on the iGaming System. In the event that no bank account is associated with the Player Account, or if OLG is not able to successfully deposit the Unutilized Funds in such bank account (for example, because the bank account has been closed or because OLG requires additional information in order to confirm that the bank account belongs to the Player), OLG will use its reasonable efforts to contact the Player using the Player Contact Information. If OLG is unable to contact the Player, then OLG will retain the Unutilized Funds until OLG receives proper instructions relating to the disposition of such funds from the Player or their legal representative.