Whataburger – Services on Frisco venue into the Preston RD

I’ve been looking to over the past around three weeks so you’re able to fix your order that was incorrect on Texas Springs area on to have $. The brand new unfortunate part is actually there is nothing in your order. When we had household and you will decided to go to eat, it had been a dissatisfaction. We named right back for 2 many hours and no one answered the mobile, higher customer service and you can government.

Whataburger – Dining supported

We decided to go to brand new Whataburger towards the 20 within the Arlington towards March 18th I required and my a couple girl ticket wind up are like $twenty four so i get home picking right up any good it didn’t have my burger proper they had tomatoes I’m allergic to tomatoes my children fries both told you the fresh new honor is actually cooler because hell and so they damn hamburger patty try not to even feel like it is fresh very I shall whine they today on a reimbursement otherwise current certificate and therefore folks bring y’all seeking to fare better cuz nowadays I am most upset and i also couldn’t come back and determine you do ideal thank you you might simply arrived at me personally because of the e-mail [current email address secure]

Whataburger – Rude Staff.

Projected going back to our purchase away from a couple of food becoming able is dos:twenty-five Good.Yards. I sat inside my vehicle and provided an extra 20 minutes or so as they have been busy, however the push due to was gradually swinging. I-go inside in the 2:forty five An effective.Meters. together with to wait various other twenty minutes towards the staff at the leading counter to see myself, due to this lady flirting which have a consumer. Up coming continued to need to hold off some other 30 minutes in regards to our dinner, and you may our beverages had been missing so we must once again waiting to the staff member. Overall dreadful sense, if staff wasn’t flirting she was conversing with users about nonsense, and you may is actually impolite once i made an effort to determine what we needed.

Need consequences: I recently want you to learn exactly how their store will be went, given that they I’m sure little even more will be complete.

Whataburger – Entire buy wrong

Currently 3 x which i went to Este Campo, Colorado Whataburger my personal order are incorrect. I had to go to the for them to remedy it. Zero apology , merely provided me with my correct buy like little is actually wrong and my personal go out didn’t count. Never have I went to one processed foods organization as well as failed to no less than become apologetic. They kept my bill this time, but don’t considered grumble until so it third go out .

Whataburger – Benefits

My benefits membership has been blocked to have 1 month today. I label want Sapiosexual dating site customer support each and every day, but do not score an excellent callback otherwise email address. There is no answer to talk to a real time people about any of it. All of the might would are create research and you will give it. They want to have quite a heap chances are. I have rewards that will end, once the software wouldn’t let me utilize them because it’s locked. Just after 1 month, it is noticeable he’s ghosting myself. I have averted food morning meal on Whataburger every day, and see McDonald’s alternatively. Their advantages system works very well.

I went along to the fresh new Whataburger found at 5266 Preston Rd, Frisco, Colorado yesterday to your and you can sat in line trailing Four automobile getting twenty-five times. At long last met with the possibility to purchase during the In the morning. I bought a couple taquitos and no parmesan cheese as well as 2 bacon taquitos that have parmesan cheese. I was told that they just weren’t providing morning meal any further. We advised he which i was actually form in line for twenty-five moments. His reaction is “disappointed we are really not serving breakfast today”. After i concern your once more and you may didn’t rating a reply, We told you Good morning. The guy came back having “we’re Away from breakfast restaurants”. Absolutely, he is regarding breakfast restaurants I was thinking. I asked towards the manager and again zero effect. I said good morning once more.