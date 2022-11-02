All the graphics should be considered since figures and you can posted since the independent files

Tables and you will rates: In general, JRM-CC recommends the effective use of picture in place of tables, because the image are easier to understand and discover. For each chart, drawing, or photo shall be designated for the series having Arabic numerals. All the rates must have tales, listed on you to separate piece. Line attracting and you will lettering is going to be adequate so you can endure photoreduction.

Tables will be designated consecutively that have Roman numerals. Each dining table will likely be published to the a new piece and really should enjoys a detailed, self-explanatory title (we.elizabeth. no unexplained abbreviations). Stress an introductory sentence from inside the challenging and listing footnotes underneath the table, using a great, b, c getting referencing. Asterix is employed to possess probability viewpoints. Put almost every other explanatory text message over the dining table.

Authors are responsible for obtaining the necessary permission to help you reuse one third-party matter on blog post. In which such as for example consent is needed, try to get written permission on the copyright laws owner prior to submission.

Supplementary topic may include particularly videos- and audio recordings and in addition rates, dining tables, and you can datasets. Including supplementary question together with your blog post can make it way more discoverable, which help promoting downloads and you can citations. To own supplemental clips articles please stick to the brand new advice offered about section less than.

Please make sure to become any supplementary files at the same big date because you submit your manuscript, whether or not a video clip conceptual would be delivered abreast of welcome alternatively.

Second matter that needs words editing otherwise typesetting on article group calls for a fee of twenty five €/enhance (extensive matter might count because the two additional files because of the most work inside). Video documents is composed complimentary.

Video clips abstracts is a great method of getting other people to engage along with your look, fundamentally improving the profile and you will feeling of your own functions. By way of a video clip conceptual you might expose this article on your individual conditions, informing website subscribers exactly what the unique share of one’s post was and you may as to why they need to read it. We advice staying videos conceptual short and the point (no more than dos-three full minutes) and you play with pictures, charts otherwise dining tables to simply help give an explanation for appeal of one’s article. Consider the purpose of the fresh clips during – to obtain visitors to read your own blog post. An informed video structure try MP4 regardless if other videos forms such as once the MOV and you can MPEG4 also are supported. The minimum dimension are 426 x 240 and max dimensions is actually 3840 x 2160.

As the folks have large-display screen machines, delight use the 16:9 format to suit your tape. The clips conceptual are going to be prepared and signed just once certified manuscript desired. The newest Video clips Abstract are not peer-reviewed and you will be wrote complimentary.

Copyright laws Notice

Copyright laws Notice

Whenever posting blogs discover access inside Journal out of Rehab Treatments – Medical Telecommunications (JRM-CC), the author(s) commonly take care of the copyright laws within performs, and you can give earliest book liberties to help you Foundation of Rehabilitation Pointers. In the consideration of book of the article, new writers grant in order to JRM-CC the permit to just one) publish, duplicate, dispersed, screen and you can store this article globally in any forms, formats and you may media now known or due to the fact developed in the future, also printing, digital and you can electronic forms, and 2) to help you translate the content with the most other languages, carry out adaptations, information or components of your article. Please be aware you to definitely people try by themselves responsible for acquiring consent for reproducing proprietary issue off their sources.