Terms and Conditions for the Hyper Casino Welcome Bonus

In addition to the first one, you also get to enjoy the 100% match bonus as part of the welcome package. This bonus is applicable up to ?100. This bonus is then followed by the 50% match bonus. As a player, you will be eligible for a bonus of up to ?200. What this means is that you will be able to claim as much as ?300 in the form of bonuses provided as part of your welcome package.

All online casinos tend to include some wagering requirements for all their welcome bonuses. The rules are there to dictate what you need to do to earn a reward, how to use it, and what you will need to do before you can withdraw it. It is paramount that you have a basic idea of these rules for you to take advantage of them to the maximum.With Hyper Casino, the rules are very much straightforward. They are as follows:• On the first and second deposits, you will need to deposit a minimum of ten pounds. If you don’t, you will not be eligible to get the bonus.• You need to be in the UK, Switzerland, Finland, Germany, Canada, Austria, Norway, India, Ireland, and South Africa to receive this bonus.• The funds once deposited into your account will be available for use for thirty days.• Any bets placed on the live casino, table games, and video poker will not help you complete your wagering requirements.• Players using Neteller or Skrill when making their initial deposits will not be able to claim the welcome bonus.

Hyper Casino Game Selection

If you are looking for variety when playing online, then you should consider visiting Hyper Casino. The casino comes with the standard video slots that have become quite popular with many gamers. Apart from the standard video slots, you can also expect to come across traditional games such as roulette, poker, blackjack, and baccarat.

Hyper Casino also provides a very good selection of video pokers. This is yet another interesting addition to its existing catalog of lotto games. Another category you should consider checking out is the live casino games section. Any person looking for an authentic gaming selection should make sure they try out the live gaming section.

The games on offer at Hyper Casino have been sourced from industry leaders. A majority are from reputable game developers, even though the upcoming developers have also been provided an opportunity to showcase what they have on offer. Leading game developers highlighted on the casino include Barcrest, NetEnt, Thunderkick, Blueprint, Elk, Microgaming, Novomatic, WMS, and many more.

Hyper Casino Security and Trustworthiness

At Casino Advisers, we always insist that players begin by checking out the licenses in use by each casino. Confirm that the licenses in use have been offered by legit and well-known gambling operators. This particular step will help save you a lot of grief later on when you are looking to withdraw your treasures from the platform.

We have checked the licenses being used by Hyper Casino and have confirmed that they are indeed legitimate. The casino holds dual gambling licenses. The UK Gambling Commission provided one of the licenses. The second license is from the Malta Gaming Authority and is meant to safeguard players not residing in the UK.

You will find the licenses prominently displayed on the Hyper Casino website. All the other valid information has also been provided at the bottom of the page for all players to verify. This means that you can trust Hyper Casino to provide you with fair play in all its games. You can also expect to have lots of fun when using the platform.