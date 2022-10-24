Se and you will Lifelong Understanding – Talks Given inside Tucson

A few weeks ago I experienced the wonderful possibility to introduce within a little conference inside Tucson on health and person legal rights. The main focus from my talk are the gamification from lives and you may exactly how study extraction is actually fueling producing militarized digital worlds which can eventually catalyze General Artificial Cleverness – the latest Singularity. Natural life is getting intentionally remade as a consequence of cybernetic-amicable formula and you may tech (find biography-electronic convergence) not only to pull finances and exert personal control, but so you’re able to parasitize our very own comfort. Wearable technology is intended to track us from personal perception panopticon due to the fact rats inside a network. Less than ‘s the films tape of speak as well as the slide deck that accompany they. The youngsters and pure business you would like united states. They are awaiting us to operate and you may transmute that it abomination having peace and you may love.

31 applying for grants “ Se and you will Lifelong Studying – Talks Provided inside the Tucson ”

excellent. I do believe this might be #fourteen clips/podcast I tune in to you Allison. They took me instances of playing master the theory since of one’s jargon.

Can there be a conclusion you deleted their Twitter membership. It’s coded because the perhaps not frozen, but instead deleted by representative?

Last week We felt like quitting, one no body hears or pays attention, I happened to be nearly so you can rips, but something to the me would not i’d like to throw in the towel.. I simply should save visitors, also my opposition.. I am going to state an excellent prayer????

Alison; did you closed your Fb page, or made it happen rating banned? I am not saying capable get on this morning!

Se and you will Lifelong Reading – Talks Provided into the Tucson

I just featured a great friend’s Facebook web page. I believe the woman is just bringing a rest in the social media slugfest, hope she has a summer!

So it speech was an epic end. Everyone loves that it’s here to gain access to and remark, along with your almost every other tall listings.

Remain socking they in it, Alison. Here is the website link away from an overwhelming prospective ally, just in case you haven’t already find your.

Thanks for all really works! Where do chimeras (creature spliced that have person) The newest Limitless Frontier Work.aka The You.S. During the, worthy of billions of dollars and can head particular (significant?) funds so you can NIH for chimera lookup. Of numerous governments are support Isle of Dr. Moreau and it is super scary. I’m really harmful to men and women beings being put into the community by the such annoyed experts. Like you Alison as well as your playful low-consenting society.

It appears as though the woman entire collection regarding LilSis is once again deleted. And she have not published in just a few days. Alison, might you provide us with an improve that you will be okay?

Alison, you are in desire, thank you for the task you are doing contacting out of the forces who happen to be functioning against mankind. Have you ever heard about Rudolf Steiner? Their respected functions comes with prophesy ones times out-of a spiritual angle. It youtube channel has a lot of their work offered, I do believe there can be a great amount of recognition using this 1920s philosopher:

Most interesting, whether or not seriously alarming. 14 days to ‘trim the curve’ enjoys turned into so it dystopian nightmare. But really people are nevertheless wearing face masks and convinced that the new ‘variants’ was genuine. In the event the some thing, he could be adverse reactions on experimental shots.

In which can we posting information to help you?? We view what you and i also discover posts about which.. I would like to assist and you will I am trying to so hard to make anybody w numerous followers find it.. Timcast route had a girl an investment banker, on the their channel, and lots of try kinda setting it up, only need a small push.. give thanks to you Alison…