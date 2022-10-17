Katrina is a real life natural blonde who is ready for a “BIG HAIRCUT.” She is going all the way to shaved smooth with great enthusiasm. Katrina is about to become a chinese video chat BEAUTIFUL BLONDE BALD BOMBSHELL, along with her best friend, DESTINY, who shaved her head the first time on DVD 451- becoming BALD BESTIES!! Katrina and her “buddy” are about to shave each others’ heads- “TIT FOR TAT.” Can you assume which shaven Again? It had been Future, shocking you once more by the shaving the lady lead!! Just who may have thought one Fate carry out become a beneficial “Constant FLYER” bald lady!! Special thanks to all of you for supporting our efforts. Please join us for all the excitement on the subscription site- watch over 1,900 videos 24/7 open 365 days per year. I did all day and clips has become Indicating into the brand new sandwich webpages You could remember the Epic HAIRCUTS with the all of our twenty-first Wedding. Included in this came back on her Second HEADSHAVE, together with her pal Katrina, a real-life blond who was simply shorn regarding long in order to bare smooth- Breast Having Tattoo!! Destiny cried a great deal while in the their first headshave toward Digital video disc 451. We don’t consider she’d feel a repeat Razor, shocking us by shaving their lead once again!! She also surprised you together Ruthless Warmth giving Katrina the lady haircut- like in “Went In 60 seconds.” Now Appearing towards the sub site. Special thanks to all of you for supporting our efforts. Please join us for all the excitement on the subscription site- watch over 1,900 videos 24/7 open 365 days per year, including Lara and Dee’s FIRST HEADSHAVES on DVD 451, now showing ON DEMAND on the sub. I did all day and clips is Indicating for the the brand new sandwich site Our very own most recent design are good hippie hottie who nearly bare this lady direct some time ago. She endured on the restroom, clippers running and ready to video off every this lady hair!! Luckily, she chickened away and you may left the lady tresses a lot of time. Up until today. Now she actually is maybe not gonna chicken out- the woman is heading “all the way” so you can a bald direct which have a mix of adventure and you will concern. Support all of our services appreciate all of our movies Towards Demand 24/7/365. The cost was $ monthly (cheap). It is even lower once you pick a-one year membership- $twenty-five monthly.