H.R.1633 – Public-service Loan Forgiveness Inclusion Work out of 2021

Sponsor: Rep. Foster [D-IL]

Cosponsors: 12

Introduced:

NASFAA Bottom line & Analysis: This bill would allow borrowers who would be eligible for PSLF but who were enrolled in a non eligible repayment plan, to have the first 60 monthly payments made under a graduated repayment or extended repayment plan to become qualifying payments under the PSLF. The bill does stipulate that borrowers must transfer to an eligible repayment plan, such as an income-based or standard repayment plan, for the remaining 60 monthly payments made under the PSLF program.

S.603 – Coronavirus Emergency Student loan Refinancing Work

Sponsor: Sen. Warner [D-VA]

Cosponsors: 0

Introduced:

NASFAA Bottom line & Analysis: This bill would establish a refinancing program for federal direct and FFEL student loans. The new interest rate for a undergraduate unsubsidized or Stafford loans would equal to the lowest yield on the 10-year Treasury note in the preceding 6 months plus 2.05 percent; graduate unsubsidized or Stafford loans would be equal to the lowest yield on the 10-year Treasury note in the preceding 6 months plus 3.6 percent; and PLUS loans would be equal to the lowest yield on the 10-year Treasury note in the preceding six months plus 4.6 percent. The bill also requires ED to establish eligibility requirements for the refinancing program based on income or debt-to-income ratio.

H.R.1586 – Student loan Change Act

Sponsor: Rep. Perry [R-PA]

Cosponsors: 1

Introduced:

NASFAA Realization & Analysis: This bill would create a program that would allow institutions of higher education to cosign all federal loans made to students during an academic year.

H.Roentgen.1133/S.311 – Closing Doctor Shortages Operate

Sponsor: Rep. Harder [D-CA]

Cosponsors: 3

Introduced:

Sponsor: Sen. Feinstein [D-CA]

Cosponsors: 1

Introduced:

NASFAA Sumends the higher Knowledge Operate demanding the brand new Institution away from Education so that healthcare professionals who carry out complete-time work with nonprofits to help you be eligible for the newest PSLF system actually if they’re not directly utilized by an effective nonprofit providers.

S.210/H.R.1372 – Securing Jobs Act

Sponsor: Sen. Rubio [R-FL]

Cosponsors: 1

Introduced:

Sponsor: Rep. Ross [D-NC]

Cosponsors: 7

Introduced:

NASFAA Realization & Analysis: This bill would prevent states from suspending, revoking or denying state professional licenses solely due to borrowers being in default on their federal student loans.

H.Roentgen.394 – COVID–19 Student loan Save Extension Work

Sponsor: Rep. Courtney [D-CT]

Cosponsors: 18 (18D; 0R)

Introduced:

NASFAA Summation & Analysis: This bill would expand the current COVID-19 borrower relief provisions to all student loan borrowers, including Perkins loans, FFEL loans held by private companies as well as Health Professions and Nursing loans. The current relief includes payment and interest suspension. The bill would also lengthen the period of relief until 30 days after the end of the national health emergency.

H.Roentgen.251 – Public-service Love Courtesy Waynesboro title loans Financing Forgiveness Work

Sponsor: Rep. Krishnamoorthi [D-IL]

Cosponsors: 0

Introduced:

NASFAA Realization & Analysis: This bill would allow borrowers eligible for and enrolled in the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program to have a portion of their loans forgiven at different intervals dependent on the amount of eligible monthly payments they’ve made. The first forgiveness of 10 percent of the borrowers balance would come after 48 monthly payments, 20 percent after 72 monthly payments, and 50 percent after 96 monthly payments. The borrower would have to be actively employed in the PSLF eligible job when receiving the forgiveness, and be employed at an eligible PSLF job when the payments had been made. Borrowers who take advantage of these allowances would still be eligible to have their loans fully forgiven under the PSLF program as it stands after 10 years.

