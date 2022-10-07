How to come across my government student loan servicer?

If your student loans are through the federal government, you can quickly identify your loan servicer by logging in to your Federal Scholar Aid account with your FSA ID. Your account dashboard contains the name of your student loan servicer and other valuable information about your account, including the types of student loans you have, loan balances, and the accrued interest on those loans.

Several other way to find your federal student loan servicer is to call 1-800-433-3243 or TTY 1-800-730-8913 for the deaf or hard of hearing.

Government education loan servicers

Aidvantage – 1-800-722-1300

Aidvantage – 1-800-722-1300
ECSI – 1-866-313-3797

FedLoan Repair (PHEAA) – 1-800-699-2908

Granite State Federal & Resources (GSM&R) – 1-800-719-0708

Great Lakes Educational Loan Services, Inc. – 1-800-236-4300

HESC/Edfinancial – 1-855-337-6884

MOHELA – 1-888-866-4352

Nelnet – 1-888-486-4722

OSLA Servicing – 1-866-264-9762

Default Resolution Group (only for federal student loans in default) – 1-800-621-3115 or TTY 1-877-825-9923 for the deaf or hard of hearing

Changes happening with federal student loan servicers

You've probably heard rumblings in the news about federal student loan servicing recently. In 2021, the Department of Education extended the servicing contracts of six loan servicers through 2026 while announcing these companies would be held to higher standards going forward. The six organizations with the new federal contracts are Great Lakes, HESC/Edfinancial, MOHELA, Navient, Nelnet, and OSLA Servicing.

For its part, Navient announced it is currently transitioning its student loan portfolio – all 5.6 million federal student loan accounts – to a company called Maximus. Maximus applied for and was granted a contract to service federal student loans under its servicing division, Aidvantage. As of 2021, Navient no longer services student loans.

Granite State (GSM&R) also transferred its student loan portfolio to Edfinancial in 2021. And FedLoan Servicing, which handles all PSLF applications, continues working with borrowers until its contract expires. Meanwhile, FedLoan Servicing is currently moving loan portfolios to Aidvantage (formerly Navient-owned loans), Edfinancial, MOHELA, and Nelnet.

If your student loan servicer is closing off , there are some things you can do to prepare for the changes.

Pay special attention to correspondence about your transfer. When your student loan account transfers, you should receive notifications from the Department of Education and your new and old servicers, informing you of the changes and what steps you should take next.

Save or print information from your current account, such as your payment history and loan balances. Once the transfer is complete, review your records to ensure your important loan information is correct. At that point, you can address your loan payments to the new servicer.

How to find my private student loan servicer?

To find your private student loan servicer, log in to your loan account or check your most recent student loan statement.

You can also request a credit report, which will list private loan companies and their contact information. You can request free copies of your credit report once a year from the three main credit bureaus at AnnualCreditReport.com. Once you have your lenders' information, contact them to determine who is servicing your student loans.

What can I do once I find my student loan servicer?

Once you find your student loan servicer, you can create an online account and link your bank account to make direct payments from your bank account. You can set up payment notifications, or, even better, you may qualify for a rate discount when you commit to making automatic payments.

If you have federal student loans, you can contact your student loan servicer if you need to apply for deferment, forbearance, or review your loan forgiveness eligibility. Your student loan servicer can also help you consolidate multiple federal student loans into a Direct Consolidation Loan, which will give you a single payment to keep track of.