I asked when they had been alert to brand new occurrence, just in case it know just who managed to make it

“Our company is very disappointed your spotted that. Which had been the task out of William Ricker, just who created you to Episode, and put it into the one Digital video disc. He had been along with the one who played Mr. Slutty. Despite you firing him, quickly. He must’ve kept in it and you may set they the place you found it. We’re therefore sorry which occurred”.

As to what We read it honestly appeared to be these were advising the case, It provided a good need and even told me the way it you will out of wound up around. However,, it’s weird which they stated that We, is actually the one that think it is, whether it got Rodney. Regardless of if, while i featured right back within message, it turns out We forgot to state this are your who found it, and never me personally.

In addition expected her or him whatever they required because of the how William played Mr. Naughty. It have not responded due to the fact, therefore I’ll almost certainly never get an account that. When it comes to Dvd, I ended up coming back it back into Rodney, rather than burning or destroying they such as for instance some body do usually create very within this kind of problem. I told your to hand they into cops and you will informed me the thing that was on there. Whilst the he had been confused with what I said, the guy performed commit to hand it towards police. A day later, the guy said that he given it with the police, and, for some strange reasoning, they decided to see if the things i spotted toward tape try correct. He says, as opposed to being trained a consistent episode of the fresh new reveal, they actually saw the latest Mr. Naughty occurrence. Instantaneously, it surely got to works, and also have become a study so you can possibly get a hold of William Ricker and you will stop your.

Letter must’ve gone insane and you may became it “Mr. Naughty” persona. After that, somehow discovered this new metropolises of every Supernanny family unit members, and slain him or her. Making use of the silva family unit members house because the their own foot. I also speculate, that purchase of the family members inside the video clips off William killing her or him, are the particular purchase in which he slain her or him. I’m not sure exactly how he had been capable kill Jo, however, my idea would be the fact he drawn Jo back again to the silva family members house, pretending to be a dad looking for the girl let. Up coming, murdered the lady when she is around, then generated the brand new event, to provide the horrifying bloodbath he had the amount of time.

Exactly what disturbed me far more, is that Jo did not state something throughout the entire event, except that “let’s seem and watch exactly what friends i had here”. Which was extremely unusual. I’m guessing she did say anything regarding event, when i seen some sort of lip direction whenever she is searching our http://www.datingmentor.org/colorado-aurora-dating house, seemingly stating “hello?” and you will wondering if anyone was there. In addition seen it whenever she saw brand new authorities of everyone she in earlier times assisted. My most readily useful suppose, is the fact William edited the latest musical, so Jo is never heard talking, together with the submitting reel. I’m guessing he performed it and come up with your the celebrity from the new inform you, because the occurrence is called “Mr. Naughty”.

Even today We nevertheless hardly understand just what ABC suggested by the how William “starred Mr

A few days once i got returned the newest Digital video disc so you’re able to Rodney, I became seeing the headlines. Right after which… I heard that it

Here is what it replied with

”Earlier today, Tv celebrity and you can truth Tv series machine: Jo Frost, who organized the brand new tell you “Supernanny” has been found lifeless, alongside countless other bodies. These types of other regulators is actually speculated to was indeed the fresh corpses of past families she had helped on her several Tv shows. Police remain interested in just who complete they. And it is likely that the latest FBI may need to get involved. Four of your own regulators had been recognized as Wilson Phillip members, Wendy and you can Carnie Wilson, Wendy’s Spouse Dan, and you may NBA A-listers Mike James and Dwayne Wade ”