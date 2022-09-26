It chose to are still nearest and dearest, and you may kept right up typical get in touch with in the months one followed the date

Despite failing continually to be a romantic experience of Simon, Pernilla try blown away of the exactly how similar these were and you can thoroughly liked their company. They would go out for dinner, so you can bars plus on holiday together with her. They travelled round the Europe towards a beneficial roadtrip – Rome, Vienna, Mykonos.

Now being hounded from the banking companies having fees, Cecilie contacted American Show, which went along to their during the their London the place to find talk about the state. She informed the new banking agents what you – the financing notes, the bank money, the fresh tricky cheques – up until one of them asked to see a photograph out of Simon. The two representatives considered eachother and told you, ‘That’s him’.

Even while, Cecilie seated yourself, broadening evermore worried about the lady ‘boyfriend’s’ constant requests for currency

It asked Cecilie and this title her sweetheart had been playing with ahead of informing the lady you to definitely ‘Simon Leviev’ is just one of the many aliases that he is understood from the. Brand new agents told their to help you browse title Shimon Hayut, where she learned that ten years previous, one because of the you to name got conned around three Finnish women away out of thousands of pounds of the pretending to get the men.

So you’re able to Cecilie’s total wonder, she up coming scrolled down seriously to the photographs of them girl, in order to acknowledge among them due to the fact girl on-board the airplane in order to Bulgaria which have children on her knee. Mislead and you may heartbroken, she blocked Simon.

Pretending to worry having his safeguards, he expected Pernilla when the he might use a sum of cash out-of her, that she consented

Realising he would not be able to inquire Cecilie for any more currency, Simon Leviev next turned to his ‘good friend’ Pernilla having help. He sent the girl a video – an equivalent video he had provided for Cecilie just months prior to – away from your with his bodyguard are had a tendency to by the paramedics when you look at the the back of an ambulance immediately following becoming attacked. She loaned him $29,100, “> hence she had spared to acquire a condo.

Immediately following being blocked from the Cecilie, Simon in the near future first started giving threatening texts to help you this lady loved ones, understanding its address and you may contact number. And no assistance from the new Norwegian cops, Cecilie hit over to the nation’s most significant newspaper, VG, exactly who instantaneously open to let. She gave new journalists usage of its texts, financial statements, photo and you will names of every couples he’d ever mentioned. She including highlighted the previous situation into the Finnish woman, whom the latest journalists achieved off to, in order to zero get.

Tasked which have exhibiting one Simon Leviev and you can Shimon Hayut was indeed into the truth an equivalent person, new paper team travelled to their alleged home town out-of Tel Aviv, Israel, in which they incidentally entered paths along with his mother, whom informed him or her one to even with lacking had connection with the lady man, Shimon, just like the he had been 18, he had changed his term in order to Simon Leviev just after being trapped up on criminal business through the their teenage ages. He was wished by Israeli authorities since the 2011 for forging numerous cheques and fleeing the world ahead of being attempted.

This new reporters have been next given the work of discovering new identities of these who’d recently been travel with Simon, in order to get close to him themselves.

Immediately following going through information on multiple routes embarked to your from the their ‘team’, it found Pernilla’s name and hit off to the girl. For the disbelief away from just what she was being advised about this lady dear pal, she encountered Simon. The guy assured the girl that just what she is informed is fake and this was indeed their ‘enemies’ trying to get in order to him, yet not she had the journalism people which displayed the lady research of the things they’d discover.