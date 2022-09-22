The true term for the lady was Weronika Heck

Occupation: Model, streamer

Born: 1991

She was born in a tiny Gloss urban area Naklo nad Notecia within the 1991, her peak are 170 cm, along with her specifications was 85-56-85. She happened to be entitled a gloss barbie into the 2016, and you may really, taking into account their amazing system and you will face, she naturally is definitely worth this term! Weronika is actually a scorching Gloss girl that have luminous blonde hair and you will a lovely looks – compliment of an abundance of horny photo on her behalf Instagram web page, you will see it with your eyes! The woman is in addition to an ambassador away from a well-identified Polish activewear brand name, a greatest Youtuber and you can a great Twitch streamer which have 90,000 supporters (her Instagram membership provides 850,100000 followers). Weronika plus collaborates with a lot of activewear and you may casual clothing labels – she is just an attractive Shine lady, but an extremely winning business owner.

Occupation: Design, manager from an underwear store store

She’s an excellent human anatomy and you will incredible contours, stunning blonde tresses, and you will an excellent feeling of design. Natalia enjoys more twenty-six,000 supporters into the Instagram, and you may she always collaborates which have publications, style areas, and you may lingerie areas (thanks to the latter collaboration, i’ve those provocative Natalia’s photographs!). Today, listed here design stays in Warsaw also it ends up she is entirely happy with the woman existence packed with manner and you may traveling! Natalia is additionally the owner of an online undies store.

Justyna Gradek-Miskiewicz

Born: August 18, 1993

Justyna Gradek-Miskiewicz (Miskiewicz are their partner’s last label) was an effective twenty-six years old Gloss design who deals with clothing brands with men’s room publications, such as for example CKM. Justyna came into this world toward August 18, 1993 within the biggest Shine urban centers, Lodz, but in 2020, she lives in Warsaw. She is probably one of the most effective Polish patterns – you will find step 1,a hundred,100 supporters on her Instagram reputation, along with her estimated online really worth is perfectly up to $six,100,000! Justyna promotes makeup products by the different designs in her Instagram stories, and you can she together with really works because the a model getting makeup places & Gloss attire storage. Fans off Justyna know that she are a ring woman having KSW, a gloss MMA providers.

Occupation: Design, travel copywriter, proprietor away from a hospital

Ola Wanserska is a 30 years old Shine design exactly who lifestyle inside Warsaw. She was given birth to on . Ola’s modeling career is extremely winning – within two years of energy, she started initially to work on Playboy Mexico (2015) or any other men’s room and fashion magazines, such as for instance Lifetime, ProfiFoto, and you will Dolce Vita magazine. Now, this lady has 587,000 followers on her behalf Instagram, that makes Ola perhaps one of the most prominent Gloss habits! The woman is also a vacation copywriter – for the 2019, she traveled to Turkey, Zanzibar, Italy, plus the Dominican Republic. Ola Wanserska owns a visual drug infirmary in the Warsaw, and you will she along with functions because a design getting Polish undergarments and you will sportswear labels.

The prior model is an attractive petite lady, and you may our very own new superstar, Natalia Franczyk is a perfect example of just how sexy brand new big boobed Shine women can be

Sandra Kubicka is an additional Gloss model that is all the rage all over the world, not just in Poland. Sandra was born in Lodz towards ily gone to live in this New Mexico sugar daddy new United Says, and you may through that season, Sandra first started the lady profession. She moved Victoria’s Wonders Style Let you know, featured several audio movies having Western painters, she spent some time working while the a design having ASOS and she also did that have American Playboy! When you look at the 2020, Sandra stays in Miami, Fl. She has more 620,one hundred thousand supporters for her Instagram character, and you may she collaborates having a greatest Shine outfits brand name, SugarFree.