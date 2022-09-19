To possess revivals that use “Hopelessly Predicated on Your”, the exact placement may vary

It sometimes replaces the first rendition out-of “I Go Together” as well as in almost every other instances, including the 2007 restoration, it’s put at the beginning of Operate II.

The night time of one’s sock start comes (“Shakin’ Within Highschool Start”). Exotic is at domestic by herself, hearing radio stations and you can crying more simply how much she misses Danny (“It is Raining on the Prom Evening”).

At the same time, Kenickie gets in the fresh moving together with go out, Cha-Cha DiGregorio, a woman out-of Saint Bernadette’s Academy. Patty tries to couples up with Danny, trash-talking Sandy’s cheerleading skills in the process, it is incapable of escape the woman hope so you can dancing that have Eugene even after Rizzo trying to entice Eugene due to the fact an effective distraction. The brand new MC Vince Fontaine, an invisible disc jockey, initiate the latest hands jive dance competition, and everyone excitedly participates when he labels the contestants aside (“Born to hand Jive”). In the end, Danny and Cha-Cha will be the winners. Within honors supplied to the couple, Danny receives a few totally free push-when you look at the movie tickets.

Rizzo, which missed her months, fears the woman is pregnant and you will tells ents you to definitely Vince made an effort to increase the woman drink in the moving) the dad is actually a stranger who’d intercourse along with her having a cheap, damaged condom; phrase gets back to people

Sometime later away from Hamburger Castle hangout, Kenickie, Doody, and you may Sonny come across Frenchy. The latest men is actually armed with an enthusiastic “arsenal” out-of household items and you can reveal that, on their treat, Cha-Cha was the fresh new spouse of someone on boys’ competitor gang, the new Flaming Dukes; the new Dukes, reading from Cha-Cha’s dance to the Burger Palace Guys, challenged the new people so you can a rumble. Danny sprints towards the world wearing his track match, on disbelief of the almost every other people. Danny informs the newest males the guy do not partake in the fresh new rumble while the of a song meet and sprints off.

The 3 remaining men enter the Hamburger Palace to have an excellent treat up until the fight, and you will Frenchy laments during the how to proceed along with her lifetime, having fell out of beauty college or university in frustration within weak every out of the girl kinds. The newest heavenly Adolescent Angel looks that have an excellent chorus away from right back-up singing angels and you may says to their to return to help you high-school (“Beauty School Dropout”).

The three people get off the latest Hamburger Palace, bemoaning Danny’s betrayal whenever you are merely halfheartedly noticing Roger is actually unaccounted for. They wait for Flaming Dukes, nevertheless competition gang never ever comes up. Roger eventually turns up with only a broken antenna due to the fact an effective weapon; in response, one other about three proceed to remove Roger regarding their trousers and you will sneakers.

At push-in, Danny tries to compensate for his behavior and offers Exotic his classification ring. She first is delighted, but draws as well as exits the automobile when he tries to move past a hug. Danny laments their loneliness (“By yourself at a force-During the Motion picture” or “Sandy”).

A few days later on, Exotic and the greasers – without Danny – are attained for the Jan’s basement (“Rock ‘N’ Move Party Queen”). The newest males offer support as they get off; Rizzo rejects it, leading Sandy to inquire of their as to why and finishes that Kenickie is the thought father. Rizzo reacts of the saying that she actually is a far greater person than others build the girl over to getting which proving exhaustion try the very last thing she knows (“You will find Worse One thing I will Perform”). Rizzo renders, and you can Exotic identifies exactly what she needs to do to fit in with the greasers (“Check Me, I’m Sandra Dee” (Reprise)).

Kenickie looks like paired out-of with Rizzo, and Danny that have Cha-Cha

The following day, the brand new males are hanging out at Hamburger Castle. avviso incontri sesso A good dejected Patty shows Danny, exactly who uses their inside, provides reverted so you can their old implies and you may stop the fresh new song people. Exotic comes in with the Pink Ladies, having switched by herself away from an innocent schoolgirl toward a great greaser’s dream, punching out a good dismayed Patty. Danny try happy at this alter and pair express their shared thinking each almost every other (“All of the Gagged Up” or “You may be one that I would like”).