Toph Beifong's relationship with other characters in Avatar

Lin Beifong

Two decades following the conclusion of your own Hundred-year Combat, Toph gave birth so you’re able to a child, Lin, which passed on the girl earthbending efficiency and just have furthermore get over new sandwich-experiences of metalbending and you may seismic experience, even if Toph believed that Lin never a little manage most of the key issues to the event . [2] Both express similar characters, as they can one another be dull and you will stubborn once in a while; Toph is labeled because of the Korra as being a “irritable, even more miserable sort of Lin”, [3] and you will Toph happily affirmed by herself to be “the initial Beifong”. [2]

Despite this lady a motives just like the one mommy, Toph refused to explore Lin’s dad together with her, and that weighed heavily for her child. Despite this, Lin went on to own admiration on her mommy as the Master of Police, as the she try resentful within Suyin being the cause of Toph’s untimely advancing years. [4] Its relationship became strained by 154 AG, they’d ceased communicating with one another. [1]

Once they reunited by chance inside the 174 AG to keep a great captured Suyin and her family unit members, Toph acted relaxed together girl, unknowingly concentrating on the woman nerves. Lin ultimately unloaded for the Toph immediately after Bolin gotten a cure for the question which the girl father is actually, blaming Toph for never ever once you understand or compassionate as to why she infuriated the lady. As the Lin said she desired nothing a lot more related to the lady immediately after saving their family, Toph solemnly accepted the words, saying that she’d invest in they if it are what Lin wanted. Afterwards, once efficiently that have conserved anyone, Lin apologized for her severe conditions, that Toph admitted she had not been a knowledgeable mother, regardless of if is actually still pleased with exactly how she got were left with high girl. Saying that it absolutely was enough on her to know that Lin don’t hate the lady, Lin approved the woman terminology and you can common a small kiss. [1]

Suyin Beifong

Toph voluntarily stumbled on Suyin’s conserve when she are seized of the Kuvira and you can warmly hugged the girl straight back up on the woman launch.

In the 126 AG, Toph had this lady 2nd child, Suyin, which have other son. Suyin along with inherited earthbending and expertise of your own sub-expertise out of metalbending, whether or not Toph believed that Suyin never some tackle all the secret areas of these types of feel. [2] Toph gave the girl and her aunt the fresh liberty one to she performed not have when you are expanding right up, but once Suyin got detained by the Lin to be the fresh new wheelman to the Terra Triad, Toph tore up the report and you can delivered her second girl so you’re able to accept the woman grand-parents. A year later, Toph retired, whenever you are Suyin continued to build the metropolis from Zaofu. They both reconciled from the incident and Toph do usually visit just before she went regarding wanting enlightenment. [4] [5]

While you are residing in the newest Foggy Swamp, Toph leftover a record of Zaofu and you will after training you to Suyin along with her household members was indeed drawn prisoner because of the Kuvira in 174 AG, Toph traveled into the new metal town so you can cut him or her. Upon are reunited together youngest daughter, Toph help herself feel hugged and you may conveniently came back the embrace. After properly leaking out the newest jail, Toph listed how proud she were to keeps including higher daughters because Suyin and you can Lin. [1]

Without usually openly kind, Toph presented a warmness toward their simply grandchild. Throughout the her check outs so you can Zaofu, Toph perform will give the lady stories off the woman early in the day. From inside the 174 AG, whenever Toph visited save your self the woman family unit members, Opal rushed to help you kiss this lady, an action Toph didn’t overcome, even though she slice it quick and you can transferred to keep Opal’s hands alternatively. Appraising the woman granddaughter, she fondly listed simply how much she got mature, in the event questioned the woman judgment whenever discovering one Juicy is their traveling bison and Bolin her boyfriend. [1]