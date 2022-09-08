To close out, it is worthy of playing their B

The myths about vitamin B several – that you can get enough B 12 from the soil on your vegetables if you don’t wash them, or that you don’t need to supplement with vitamin B 12 as you can get enough through the bacteria in your mouth – have been debunked. Studies of thousands of vegetarians and vegans have shown that they are susceptible to B?? deficiency unless they take supplements containing the vitamin. ,,,,

In addition to providing adequate B 12 for neurological function, supplemental vitamin B 12 helps maintain normal levels of homocysteine, a byproduct of amino acid metabolism within the body. Elevated homocysteine levels increase the risk of blood clotting, heart disease, and stroke, and B vitamin supplementation has been suggested to reduce these risks. ,,

Vegetarians and vegans should be screened periodically for B 12 deficiency.

Vegans should take 250 mcg per day of a vitamin B 12 supplement. (This amount is about 100 times higher than the RDA, due to the fact that only about 1% of ingested B 12 from supplements is absorbed.)

Due to problems with B 12 absorption with age, many nutritionists also recommend that older adults supplement with B 12 to avoid deficiency. , The preferred form of vitamin B 12 for supplementation is methylcobalamin, a biologically active form, as compared to cyanocobalamin, which is not found in nature and must be metabolized.

If you are diagnosed with B 12 deficiency, your doctor may recommend higher supplemental doses of up to 1,000 mcg/day to correct MMA levels. ,,, Fortunately, oral vitamin B 12 doses have been shown to be safe and effective, and injections are generally not required. ,

12 intake, regardless of the type of diet you typically consume. 12 deficiency, and the consequences of inadequate intakes can be profound. Regular supplementation with B 12 and other essential micronutrients helps ensure adequacy and promote overall health throughout life.

