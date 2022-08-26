She afterwards first started a secret relationship with Jack “Pulse” Estrada

Yumiko Imagawa (Japanese: ?? ??? [1] , Imagawa Yumiko), codenamed Hibana, is actually an attacking Operator featured inside Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Half dozen Siege, lead throughout the Process Yellow Crow extension close to Reflect. [2]

Biography

Good Nagoya indigenous while the girl off a location butcher, Imagawa is recommended of the her relatives to train Kyudo away from an excellent early age. Which long-range weapon marked their entryway in fighting styles by the perfecting the girl review of several situations a great just after when you’re holding particular, controlled, and you can water motions. Imagawa moved the world to perfect their skills and you may approach. She later on attended the brand new Federal Cops Academy and you may attained brand new moniker out of “Hibana” because of the girl improvised volatile devices and you may intelligent frontrunners feel on the field. Fluent for the eight languages and you may life-threatening which have one gun, Imagawa was employed by the Aichi Police Agency Special Physical violence Party. Their varied techniques and charisma triggered the girl to help you moving rapidly within the ranks.

She turned aimed at paramilitary process achieved from the training on SAS, FBI SWAT, and you will GIGN, to mention a few. Off their diverse training, she acquired an uncommon tactical liberty, which includes an ability during the tubular (bus, illustrate, and you can jet) assaults. Inside 2016, Hibana accepted an invitation to join Rainbow. During the 2020 Competition regarding Winners, Imagawa landed a destroying take to towards the Pulse that lead to the lady team’s win.