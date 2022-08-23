WE HAD THE BEST SEXUAL EXPERIENCE OF MY LIFE

Just be yourself. Don’t allow anyone to treat you different than what you expect. There are so many men and women of any culture that can meet your expectations, Just be patience

Good morning, Im a gemini male as far Flirting …we are very charming and it comes off as flirting even when our woman are next to us we dont see it as flirting As far as not pinning your mate down…some advice to you will be…be very firm with him in PRIVATE let him know what you dont like and what you will not tolerate and mean it. The key is give him freedom to move around and make his own decisions also dont nag him..you will be surprised if he loves you eventually he would want to be home or near you more

After 1 month were back in love

yes dating gemni man possible ‘ yes meet when went out town but feel for him different from relationship that had in pass we much seriouse best hookup apps Sunnyvale about one another its like we know how nwe feel what we thinking very much in love we think about each other all time. miss him whole a lot been married before thinking glad over between me my ex because never know happy all about. every one be by my self or shouldn’t feel way feel we want get adoption baby that why know this real love we want wait for love only come once follow your heart . don’t listern dumb people wow?

I’m starting a relationship with a Gemini n it’s so mentally simulating he’s already got me n we haven’t even been involved sexually

Hey y’all. I’m a Leo women who is interested in a Gemini man. I was like. Who is the fine tall glass of chocolate milk. I also told myself one day. I found him through a like on a picture and I was like FATE. I slid in thoes DMs and we had a great conversation. I still think about it to this day. I assumed he still had the same number. I expressed some feelings to him too. I just know for sure my young vibrant energy ( he is 28) and love laughing and making abilites are gona keep him entertained. I’d rather know what we are doing then run into surprises. July Leos.

I’m an August Leo n I don’t need them all up n my face until it’s x to be either lol. .. My stomach is in knots with anticipation with what can be. ..I wish u well.

Hey I liked this Leo lady for 3 years now(im gemini). And the beginning did not go very well. We both work in a orchestra group, I’m a singer/trumpeter?pianist and she is a percussionist. I had no idea that Leo’s love being bossy and you just have to let them have it, so I gave her attitude and told her in many fields I’m way better. That pissed her off, just that one single thing.. She still hates me( as if you give her a knife she’ll stab me). Can anyone please tell me how to cool her off and to get closer her? pleaz!

Yeah, I’m a Gemini. Also have a Leo woman in my life. We were together for 3 years. Had I not flirted and went astray we would never had a hickup. That being said. I screwed up. 14 years later. Can’t stop thinking about this girl no matter what. She hits me up out of nowhere. All I did was back off. Let her make her mistakes and she got ahold of me! True story. I couldn’t believe it at first. We now cantbe separated. I didn’t know then that this is who I wanted. It wasn’t til she was gone til I figured it out. And just like it says about Geminis. I got what I want and I wont loose her ever.