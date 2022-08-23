Along these lines, the guy played new part of a dad figure having Korra

Tenzin

Regardless if their dating as the student and you may teacher began defectively, Korra it really is thinks you to definitely Tenzin is actually an extraordinary airbender and a great higher professor. His instruction enjoys assisted Korra using the girl struggles and then have taught this lady rewarding instruction, such as for example how-to dodge periods regarding the professional-twisting band. [30] Tenzin reassured this lady that she you can expect to make sure he understands one thing, to which Korra admitted their anxieties out-of Amon, sobbing in his fingers while he comfortable the girl immediately after her terrifying come upon to the Equalists’ chief. [17] Just after reading you to she had missing the girl twisting, Tenzin was quick to comfort and you will assistance the girl compliment of reassuring comments like: “You conserved Republic Urban area”, to which Korra put this lady hand for the their. [6]

Half a year later, its relationships grabbed a switch towards tough, with Korra broadening bored with airbending routine, trusting getting overcome it, despite Tenzin’s viewpoint that she still must grasp actual airbending as opposed to Korra-layout airbending. On studying one to Tenzin is actually partly guilty of her seclusion increasing right up, they achieved a busting part, Korra deciding to take up Unalaq’s bring to be the lady teacher, perception she and you will Tenzin had opted as much as they could along with her. [1]

Weeks later, Korra found Tenzin and his awesome family relations within East Sky Temple, and though its departure had not been regarding best things, she is actually warmly gotten of the household members. Immediately following she informed him or her throughout the current advancements of one’s Drinking water Group Civil Battle, where it knew little regarding, Tenzin readily acknowledged Korra’s call for help enter the Soul Industry. After a dark heart assault, Tenzin regretted being unable to services her spiritually, noting Unalaq’s instruction had in reality obtained this lady someplace due to the fact she is actually in a position to cleanse new dark morale. Yet not, Korra quickly hoping him you to definitely Unalaq trained their to help themselves, while he had coached the lady to help their. She apologized so you can Tenzin for her earlier remedy for your, taking you to she need never turned into her back with the your since the girl mentor and you will admitting you to definitely she necessary him more ever. Which have resigned the distinctions, the 2 common a hug. [16]

Tenzin is actually astonished through to studying you to definitely Unalaq had severed Korra’s relationship having Raava as well as their past life, yet he nonetheless made an effort to system the new depressed Korra, offering the girl the knowledge of linking to your cosmic efforts out of the newest market in order to beat Vaatu. Whenever Korra’s spirit returned to their body as well as the Avatar Stage is renewed, Tenzin recognized the woman, stating that “[she is actually] amazing”. [4]

Days afterwards, Tenzin excitedly joined Korra on her objective to reconstruct air Nomads. Just after learning you to definitely Hou-Ting, the planet Queen, was abducting airbenders and you will conscripting him or her towards the a key military, Tenzin helped Korra bust him or her away. The 2, along with the rest away from Team Avatar, was in fact winning in this and fled Ba Sing Se with the fresh new airbenders. Tenzin assured the woman one to she had congratulations before a couple of accepted and parted ways, having Korra carried on this lady browse away from airbenders and you may Tenzin went so you can brand new North Heavens Forehead to begin with studies. Later, Tenzin and you can Korra communicated with each other via the radio. Korra provided Tenzin advice on ideas on how to convince the fresh new unmotivated airbenders, which pleased the proprietor and motivated your to enhance the lady as a wise Avatar. [44]

Tenzin’s children

Ikki, Meelo, and Jinora were fundamentally amicable into the Korra. It looked truly happier when she chose to stick with her or him. Later, it really tried to provide good information in order to Korra when she was attempting to weave their method through the airbender doorways. Ikki and Jinora was indeed a variety of of one's very first anyone Korra spoke to regarding the their break into Mako, and they each other made an effort to give their utmost advice about their problem.