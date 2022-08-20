When perform some police publish the new visits?

Unfortunately, brand new UDI never respond to questions regarding the polices wishing minutes for scheduling an appointment. Only the cops get access to the brand new booking calendar. Discover additional info in the wishing moments into polices site (exterior website)

There are enough time waiting times to acquire an appointment in the police where We live. Should i guide a consultation an additional cops district?

No, you need to publication an appointment on cops closest so you’re able to where you are living. If there are numerous cops station taking software from the cops district your get into, you should select one of those given that an event place whenever filling in your application.

After you’ve sent the application, it’s regrettably difficult to alter the fresh new meeting place. The application is sent only for the cops route you picked that is perhaps not obtainable to many other police channels. In the event that there aren’t any 100 % free visits from the meeting place your chosen, you must identify totally free visits later.

For those who have picked not the right meeting place, you need to submit, upload, and you can pay for a new app. In the the fresh new application, you must choose the best meeting place. For people who paid a payment for the first app, you need to contact the authorities your sent the initial application to help you and request a reimbursement.

Can i change the pointers or perhaps the location away from my personal fulfilling into an already recorded app?

When you yourself have currently occupied on electronic app as well as have repaid any potential charge, the applying would be designated accomplished». Then, that isn’t you’ll to improve the information you may have registered from the electronic app.

It is quite not possible to change your meeting location otherwise publication a scheduled appointment in the other destination to fill out records. For those who have placed on the incorrect location, you should re-apply and possibly query the authorities or even the embassy in order to refund the cost on your very first application.

The fresh embassy and/or cops normally revise minor problems throughout the suggestions in the app when you go to the kepted fulfilling. You must render authored details about what you would like the latest embassy/police to alter for you.

Ought i book a special appointment shortly after having obtained an answer on my app?

Many individuals do not need to meet double on the police now. While a citizen regarding a nation away from EU/EEA and you can provided biometric identifiers when you given in the software, you do not need to meet on cops again after a choice is done for you personally. For most people, the police can be order a residence credit without any candidate meeting a moment amount of time in an equivalent case. Brand new letter you can get using choice, will inform you whether or not you ought to meet with the police once more or not.

employees the spot where the employer has applied on the internet on the part of the fresh candidate

house it allows the spot where the candidate applied of overseas

residence permits where the applicant had the capacity handy inside the the applying simply of the uploading the new records electronically and you will don’t meet up with the police (laws you to definitely accompanied the brand new corona pandemic)

residence it allows where candidate given about app on cops before the this new biometrics system try delivered with the

citizens from nations away from Eu/EEA have been provided children immigration allow which have good individual that features European union/EEA rights in the Norway, and you can who passed about software prior to (the police after that you would like biometrics for the household credit)

If you want to publication a special fulfilling after you’ve gotten a choice regarding the UDI/police, you need to do that it on App Site.