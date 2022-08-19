We recognize there are different views about freedom of association

Walmart does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability and strictly prohibits retaliation against any person making a complaint of discrimination

Our view is, consistent with applicable law, that Walmart respects the rights of associates to join, form or not to join an employee association or trade union of their choice without interference. Associates should exercise these rights in an informed manner, and with the benefit of thoughtful consideration and available information. In the exercise of these rights, we believe in the free exchange of ideas, opinions and information, provided there is no interference.

Strive for ExcellenceSam Walton, founder of Walmart, wanted his company to be a force for good, and we seek to use our scale, capabilities and influence to help people and communities. This spirit is an important component for how we engage on human rights topics to drive meaningful change. We find this approach not only mitigates risk-it can generate significant, lasting value for our business and for society.

Act with Integrity find out here Acting with integrity guides how we approach our work on human rights. To implement this work, we:

Assess, on an ongoing basis, potential adverse human rights impacts, the severity of the potential impact, and the relevant processes in place;

Integrate relevant findings into policies and procedures, based upon the assessment;

Track progress as part of Walmart’s efforts to continuously improve;

Communicate with relevant internal and external stakeholders to help shape and inform our work and priorities; and

Adjust our human rights priorities, as needed.

While there exist a variety of mechanisms-including those offered by governments-to raise and seek redress of actual or perceived human rights concerns, Walmart also has developed its own grievance mechanisms to enable workers, customers, workers in the supply chain, communities where we operate and other stakeholders to be heard and be given proper consideration. These mechanisms include, but are not limited to, our anonymous ethics hotlines and longstanding Open Door Communications Policy for associates, and the internal structures that support resolution of each issue raised. We encourage stakeholders to raise concerns and to report activities they suspect may contravene the values and positions we express in this statement or any Walmart policy. We will not retaliate against any party for raising concerns in good faith.

We seek to be transparent about our human rights efforts and will periodically provide additional details, inclusive of our priorities, through our Global Responsibility Report or similar means. The work is overseen by company executives and led by a cross-functional team, relying upon and developing standards, programs and practices, training and reporting.

Our Code of Conduct articulates how we promote our culture of integrity across the company and is the foundation of our approach to human rights. Our Standards for Suppliers forms the basis of our work to address social issues in the supply chain of goods for resale. Our Diversity & Inclusion website lays out how we build an inclusive workplace culture where every associate feels empowered to bring their authentic self to work every day.

Non-Discrimination – Healthcare Services

Valued Healthcare Customer: At Walmart, we respect the dignity of each individual who visits our stores and are committed to making our goods, services, and facilities accessible to everyone.

Additionally, we gladly provide our healthcare customers with language assistance, auxiliary aids and services at no cost. We value you as our patient and your satisfaction is important to us.