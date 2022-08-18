Passion and fiery heat is your love operating style

Aries

You like to go for the gusto, taking bold action on your feelings. You are courageous and upfront in relationships and let others know exactly where you stand.

Aries Compatibility

Gemini

Leo

Sagittarius

Aries and Gemini

When Aries and Gemini come together for love or any kind of relationship, it’s exciting and dynamic! These two intellectuals both love good conversation, which can make for a true meeting of the minds. An Aries-Gemini relationship is never dull, since you both crave adventure.

Aries and Leo

When Aries and Leo come together for love or any kind of relationship, it’s fiery and star-powered! These two attention-seeking signs love the spotlight, which can make it difficult if you’re competing for the same role. An Aries-Leo relationship is never dull, since you both understand each others’ need for praise and recognition.

Aries and Sagittarius

When Aries and Sagittarius come together for love or any kind of relationship, it’s fiery and liberating! These two free spirits love excitement and adventure, which can make it difficult to settle down. An Aries-Sagittarius relationship is never dull, since you both understand each others’ need for independence and freedom.

Taurus

Slow and sensual, you know exactly who and what you want. Your “Earth child” love is comforting and grounding for all who encounter its soothing touch. You are loyal and patient in love and want a partner who appreciates this.

Taurus Compatibility

Virgo

Capricorn

Pisces

Taurus and Virgo

When Taurus and Virgo come together for love or any kind of relationship, it's grounding but also a bit neurotic! These two sensual creatures shower each other in affection and gifts, which can sometimes lead to disagreements over spending. A Taurus-Virgo relationship is stabilizing since you are both earth signs.

Taurus and Capricorn

When Taurus and Capricorn come together for love or any kind of relationship, it’s solid as a rock! These two security-seeking earth signs love to plan for the future, which could dwindle the romantic vibes over time. A Taurus-Cily-oriented, since you both understand each other’s need for stability.

Taurus and Pisces

When Taurus and Pisces come together for love or any kind of relationship, it’s ethereal and dreamy! These two sensual signs are poetry in motion, which can also mean that your heads get stuck up in the clouds at times. A Taurus-Pisces relationship appreciates life’s guilty pleasures, but watch for excess as you indulge together.

Gemini

A meeting of the minds is your highest value in love. For you, a stimulating and interesting debate is the best aphrodisiac, as you appreciate intelligence and wit above just about anything else.

Gemini Compatibility

Libra

Aquarius

Sagittarius

Gemini and Libra

When Gemini and Libra come together for love or any kind of relationship, two social butterflies have met their match! But these indecisive signs might struggle to reach conclusions together, since you are both prone to changing your minds. A Gemini-Libra relationship moves at two different speeds, but having a good time together will strengthen your bond

Gemini and Aquarius

When Gemini and Aquarius come together for love or any kind of relationship, it’s heaven on Earth! These future-forward thinkers share the gift of gab and a love for collaboration and community. A Gemini-Aquarius relationship is stimulating and exciting, because you share a passion for solving life’s great mysteries.

Gemini and Sagittarius

When Gemini and Sagittarius come together for love or any kind of relationship, it’s dynamic and engaging! These two expert communicators will never run out of things to discuss. A Gemini-Sagittarius relationship is adventurous, but since you both love to travel it may be hard to pin each other down.