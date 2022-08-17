13 Best Totally Free Online Dating Sites (2022)

Hayley has over 10 years of experience overseeing content strategy, social media engagement, and article opportunities. She has also written hundreds of informational and entertaining blog posts. Her work has appeared in numerous publications, including Bustle, Cosmo, the Huffington Post, AskMen, and Entrepreneur. When she’s not writing about dating news, relationship advice, or her fantasy love affair with Leonardo DiCaprio, she enjoys listening to The Beatles, watching Harry Potter reruns, and drinking IPAs.

Lillian Guevara-Castro brings more than 30 years of journalism experience to ensure DatingAdvice articles and reports have been edited for overall clarity, accuracy, and reader engagement.

In a Wal Cooke says that “the best things in life are free.” While the lyric was referring to the store’s free two-day shipping deal, it really applies to so many other things, including totally free online dating sites.

Who says you have to spend your hard-earned money to find your perfect match? If you’re wondering which dating sites are completely free, then take a look at our list of the top free online dating sites where registration, profile browsing, and private communication don’t ever cost a thing.

Read on to see our reviews on the best free dating resources as well as some bonus http://www.besthookupwebsites.org/localhookup-review answers to frequently asked questions by online daters like you.

EliteSingles

Elite Singles is ranked as the best free dating app because it doesn’t skimp on quality. The online dating website and app have an impressive dating network of college graduates who are over 30 and looking for a serious relationship. Approximately, 82% of its members hold at least a bachelor’s degree, and approximately 2,500 of Elite Singles members find love every month. On Elite Singles, the opportunity to search and swipe is totally free. The basic membership features won’t cost you anything, including registration, browsing, and certain forms of communication. However, you do have to upgrade if you want complete access to your inbox and other members’ photos.

Zoosk

Not only does Zoosk have a $0 price tag, but it also has one of the largest and most diverse user bases of any dating site – 40 million+ members from 80+ countries speaking 25+ languages. Plus, 30 million+ app downloads and 3 million+ dating chat messages exchanged every day. It’s definitely worth a swipe! Once you create a personal ad or dating profile (which you can do via Facebook or Google+), the Zoosk Carousel can start introducing you to potential matches. Free members can send unlimited likes on the online dating app, and many communication lines are open at no cost.

Match

If we’re talking about free stuff, Match does a great job of giving singles a lot of value and keeping the cost low. It’s absolutely free to fill out an online dating profile (with info about yourself and your ideal date or partner), browse through profiles in your local area, and hear about exclusive Match events. The free Match membership also includes the ability to chat with Top Picks, aka the most compatible potential matches in the network. Plus, you can’t go wrong with the free dating site that’s been around since 1995 and has more success stories than any other online matchmaker in the business.

ChristianMingle

Many Christian singles are typically seeking the perfect match who has the same beliefs, values, and lifestyle, and that can be challenging on mainstream dating apps. That’s why single Christians have turned to Christian Mingle – it’s among the most reputable and popular Christian dating sites, and a standard subscription is totally free. As a basic member, you can upload information and photos, search for date prospects, receive match suggestions, and communicate in a variety of ways. Christian Mingle was launched by the same team that created JDate, a dating site for Jewish singles, and its faith-first approach to online dating has been embraced by million to single people worldwide.