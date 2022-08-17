Best For Women To Make The First Move: Bumble

Cons: Some users complain that getting matches is difficult without a subscription, people who are attracted to cis men too will need to use multiple apps

HER is the most popular queer dating app with eight million users, and was made by and for lesbian and queer women. It’s part dating app, part social network. You can view profiles, send likes, make matches, and send messages. You can also use the app to make new friends or talk about issues that are important to you. HER also hosts parties and events in 15 cities including Los Angeles, New York, and London so users can meet people in person. You can download and use the app for free, or take advantage of the nice (but not necessary) additional features and filters of HER Premium for $ for one month, $ for six, or $ for 12.

Pros: Women won’t get messages from people they’re uninterested in, free version available, there’s a friendship version and business version of the app as well

Bumble is the dating app where women (in a heterosexual match) make the first move once a match is made. They have 24 hours to send a message or else the match will expire. As of , Bumble has over 42 million active monthly users, so it’s a great alternative to Tinder in terms of the size of the dating pool. It’s ideal for anyone who’s confident and has no problem taking the lead.

“Women are given the responsibility to reach out first, which is a refreshing change for most men,” Hill says. “Just make sure you’re not someone who [only] checks the app once in a while or you’ll miss out on possible great matches.”

If you’re looking to make new friends around your area, Bumble has a BFF option available as well. “I personally meet one of my closest friends on Bumble, so it was absolutely worth it,” Hill says. If anything, you can bond over your dating app experiences.

Aside from the free version, you can opt to subscribe to Bumble Boost for $ for one month, $ for three, or $ for six; or Bumble Premium for $ for one month, or $ for three, or $ for six. It’s spendy, but the upgraded accounts do offer a ton of additional features and perks, like unlimited swiping and extra time on your matches.

Best For Compatibility: Match

Match has been around since 1995, so it’s kind of the OG when it comes to dating apps. Users are asked to answer a number of questions about themselves and their preferences. The Match algorithm will then present you with people who might be a good match based on your responses.

If you’re dating to find a serious relationship, Match is definitely worth trying due to its lengthy vetting process. “It works by showing you people who are also looking for the same likes and personality traits, but this comes with a cost,” Hill says. A standard three-month plan will cost about $ per month, and you have the ability to see and respond to messages, see who’s viewed and liked you, stand out with a Super Like, attend Match Events, and more.

Best For Black Daters: BLK

BLK, which first launched in 2017, is part of the Match Group that includes Tinder, Hinge, and OK Cupid. It’s currently the biggest dating app for Black singles with nearly six million downloads, and its mission is to “bring Black people together to spark meaningful connections.” Using the app is simple enough. All you have to do is scroll through a personalized list of profiles, and slide right to give the person a “Yeah” or left to give them a “Nah.” If you make a match, you can start messaging right away. If you want to upgrade to a premium membership, you’ll get access to features like rewinding on profiles to get a second look and sending five “Really Likes” per day. While there is a free version, the paid subscriptions start at a comparably lower price than other dating apps at just $9.99 per month.