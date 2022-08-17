We know our Terms are awesome, but we may have to change them now and again

The communications between you and Bumble Group may take place via electronic means, whether you use the App or send Bumble Group emails, or whether Bumble Group posts notices in the App or communicates with you via email. For contractual purposes, you (a) consent to receive communications from Bumble Group in electronic form; and (b) agree that all terms and conditions, agreements, notices, disclosures, and other communications that Bumble Group provides to you electronically satisfy if it were to be in writing. The foregoing does not affect your statutory rights, including but not limited to the Electronic Signatures in Global and National Commerce Act at 15 U.S.C. Sec. 7001 et. seq.

As Bumble grows, we might have to make changes to these Terms so we reserve the right to modify, amend or change the Terms at any time (a “Change”). If we grindr vs scruff coupon do this then the Changes will be posted on this page and we will indicate the Effective Date of the updates at the bottom of the Terms. In certain circumstances, we may send an email to you notifying you of a Change. It’s also possible that we might ask you to agree to our Changes, but we’ll let you know. You should regularly check this page for notice of any Changes – we want our users to be as informed as possible.

If you do not accept any Changes to the Terms, you should stop using Bumble immediately (uh oh, that’s going to be hard!).

Additional items:

If, for any reason, any of the Terms are declared illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable by a court of a competent jurisdiction, then to the extent that term is illegal, invalid or unenforceable, it shall be severed and deleted from the Terms and the remainder of the Terms shall survive, remain in full force and effect and continue to be binding and enforceable.

No failure or delay in exercising any right, power or privilege under the Terms shall operate as a waiver of such right or acceptance of any variation of the Terms and nor shall any single or partial exercise by either party of any right, power or privilege preclude any further exercise of the right or the exercise of any other right, power or privilege.

Your continued use of Bumble following any Change constitutes your acceptance of the Change and you will be legally bound by the new updated Terms

you are not located in a country that is subject to a U.S. Government embargo, or that has been designated by the U.S. Government as a “terrorist supporting” country; and you are not listed on any U.S. Government list of prohibited or restricted parties.

By using the App, you agree and acknowledge that Bumble is a global app operating through servers located in a number of countries around the world, including the United States. If you live in a country with data protection laws, the storage of your personal data e protections as you enjoy in your country of residence. By submitting your personal information, or by choosing to upgrade the services you use, or by making use of the applications available on Bumble, you agree to the transfer of your personal information to, and storage and processing of your personal information in, any such countries and destinations.

The App may contain links to third-party websites or resources. In such cases, you acknowledge and agree that we are not responsible or liable for:

the availability or accuracy of such websites or resources; or